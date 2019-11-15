DCBL Grades 1-2
Holbrook Lawnscape 30, SDI 10
Holbrook — Oliver Holbrooke 14, Lucas Sarlle 8, Mack Stirlen 4, Henry Carper 4.
SDI — Gerik Scott 6, Josiah Fox 4.
ProActive Joint & Spine 12, SDI 12
ProActive — Maddux Schache 6, Landry Schache 4, Jaxon Riccius 2.
SDI — Gerik Scott 10, Oliver Moore 2.
Auburn Dental Associates 20, Feller & Clark Funeral Home 8
Auburn Dental — Quinn Schmidt 12, Keller Haiflich 4, Garrick Haiflich 2, Michael Gulick 2.
Feller & Clark — Andrew Jennings 6, Zach Anderson 2.
Grade 3
Golden Rule Properties 22, DeKalb Chiropractic 12
Golden Rule — Isaac Hefty 12, Henry Post 4, Mason Riccius 4, Owen Siegel 2.
DeKalb Chiropractic — Luke Koons 4, Eli Miller 4, Johnathyn Grimm, Braden Leins 2.
Metal Technologies 20, Dr. Hayes Orthodontics 16
Metal Technologies — Aiden Sullinger 10, Max Shaffer 4, Kolten Brown 2, Gus Carey 2, Jason Leshore 2.
Dr. Hayes — Gage Culbertson 16.
Grades 4-5
SDI 24, Jimelle Flooring 20
SDI — Kohn Smith 10, Bryson Scott 8, Henry Sullivan 4, Liam Schlatter 2.
Jimelle — Elec Kimball 12, Joshua Scherer 6, Johnathan Lyons 2.
Big Red Sports 42, SDI 12
Big Red — Ayden O’Neal 19, Gage Pyck 17, Brayden Felke 4, Cameron Shipe 2.
SDI — Bryson Scott 6, Kohen Smith 4, Liam Schlatter 2.
Oak Partners 32, Scheumann Dental Associates 26
Oak Partners — Lucas Shaffer 10, Colston Kern 8, Gregory Hewitt 6, Sam Lehman 4, Liam Stuller 2, Matthew Scheumann 2.
Scheumann Dental — Corbin Smith 12, Luke Petre 8, Elijah Warstler 6.
