LAGRANGE — The sun was shining bright, and the heavy coats and blankets stayed folded in a pile.
With the first taste of decent weather in recent memory, the girls tennis teams from DeKalb and Lakeland were bound to have a good day Thursday.
“Spring tennis finally arrived,” Lakeland coach Michael Rasbaugh said.
Playing only their second match, the Barons took a 4-1 win from the Lakers, who have had things just the opposite, playing their third match in as many days.
DeKalb got straight-set wins from Ella Cruz at one singles and Lauren Blythe at three singles. The Baron doubles teams of Kennlee Dick and Maddie Hickman, and Bella Brunson and Evie Pepple also won in two sets.
“I’m proud of how they came out tonight for not having played in a while,” said Baron coach Payton Rhodes Yarian. “We definitely still have a lot of things to work on and a lot of room to grow.
“It’s a good win to have especially going into Concordia (today) and Dwenger (Saturday). Two great teams coming up for us to play.”
Lakeland’s point came at two singles as Lily Schackow won two long sets against DeKalb’s Sophie Pfister 7-6 (7-4), 7-5. Those two were playing long after the other matches had been completed.
“I’m proud of our girls,” Rasbaugh said. “We’ve had a match Tuesday, Wednesday and now Thursday. To not get any practice in, and to play a pretty good team, some of the scores didn’t go our way but our girls played pretty well today.
“I’m excited on the direction we’re heading. Keep moving forward. It’s been a crazy start to the season with the cold but our girls are on the way up.”
DeKalb is playing all of its matches away from home due to the construction project at the school. They have some “home” matches at Angola, which will also be the site of their annual invitational.
Lakeland will also be back at it today, hosting Northeast Corner Conference foe Fairfield.
DeKalb also won the junior varsity match over the Lakers 5-2. Katelyn Hartsough and Kayla Grogg won singles matches for the Barons. The DeKalb doubles teams of Alexis Leco and Eva Hostetler, Laney Newbauer and Allyson Kinsey, and Lily Armstrong and Gracie Pinnington also won.
Lakeland’s junior varsity got singles wins from Olivia Guidin and Haru Takahara.
DeKalb 4, Lakeland 1
Singles: 1. Ella Cruz (DK) def. Brooklyn Olinger 6-0, 6-0. 2. Lily Schackow (LL) def. Sophie Pfister 7-6 (7-4), 7-5. 3. Lauren Blythe (DK) def. Jeyda Brim 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Maddie Hickman-Kennlee Dick (DK) def. Cary Rasbaugh-Sarah Smart 6-1, 6-2. 2. Bella Brunson-Evie Pepple (DK) def. Karris Romer-Amelia Trump 6-4, 6-1.
