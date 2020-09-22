WATERLOO — One goal short, but no regrets.
DeKalb’s boys soccer team left it on the field in Monday’s Northeast 8 match against Norwell, and its effort in a 2-1 defeat was more what coach Jarrod Bennett has been looking for.
“Without the effort, we have so much to fix and it seems insurmountable,” Bennett said. “With the effort of tonight, we can focus in on, OK, we need a little more possession, we need to find feet better, we need to have less mental mistakes.
“The effort I was pleased with. I think they were pleased with it, too. Their heads were in the game for 80 minutes.”
DeKalb (3-8-1 overall, 2-4 NE8) desperately fought back against a 2-0 deficit in the second half. Jace Benson got the Barons halfway there, weaving through several Norwell defenders and tucking a shot inside the left post with 22:36 left.
Despite several passes into Norwell’s defensive third, the Knights made the plays they needed and took away time and space when it mattered most. The Barons had one close call on a shot from the right by Carric Joachim, which bounced off the top of the crossbar with about 16 minutes to play.
Norwell (7-4-1, 4-1) took the lead for good just more than seven minutes into the match on a corner kick. The ball bounced loose in front of the net where Zachary Dudgeon found it and knocked it into the net. A steal by Austin DeLeon had set up the corner kick.
The Knights got their second goal on an individual move by DeLeon, who beat the Baron defense wide and then drove to the net, scoring inside the near post with 28:02 left.
“A couple mistakes, the ball bounces Norwell’s way once in the first half, and we’re on our heels,” Bennett said. “But you have to be mentally tough to fight that. We’re getting there.”
DeKalb nearly scored just before Benson’s goal on a shot along the end line. The ball got past Norwell keeper Jacob Klitz, who had left the line, and was headed into the net before Jared Conrad cleared it away at the last instant.
Andrew Renninger just missed for the Knights right before halftime, launching a high shot from 25 yards out on the left but narrowly missing the far post.
The JV teams played one half with Norwell winning 1-0.
