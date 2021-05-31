Prep Softball
Fremont to host Bluffton in 1A regional
FREMONT — Fremont will host Northfield in a Class 1A regional game today at 6 p.m. at Vistula Park, which is off of State Road 120 and is a half-mile west of Fremont High School.
Admission is $8 per person.
The Eagles are 11-20 and won the Lakewood Park Christian Sectional. They are led by senior outfielder Eva Foulk (.359 batting average, 1 home runs, 18 runs batted in, 29 runs scored, eight doubles) and junior infielder Jada Rhonehouse (.333, 1 HR, 13 RBIs, 32 runs).
Coach Scott Glendening is relying a lot on youth in second tenure as coach. Freshman Sydney Hinchcliffe has nine pitching wins and his hitting .308 with three home runs and 20 RBIs. Classmate Kate Gannon is hitting .293 with five home runs, 28 RBIs and nine doubles.
The Norseman are 16-9 and champions of the North Miami Sectional. They play in the Three Rivers Conference.
Senior Addi Baker is hitting .538 (42-78) with 13 home runs and 30 RBIs with 44 runs scored and 17 stolen bases. Senior Kyra Kennedy is hitting .494 (42-85) with two homers, 29 RBIs, 12 doubles, seven triples and 12 stolen bases. Northfield’s leading pitcher is senior Abigail Hunter, who is 14-3 with a 3.38 earned run average and 111 strikeouts in 112 innings.
Prep Boys Golf Lakers 4th at Warsaw Invitational
PLYMOUTH — Lakeland was fourth in the Warsaw Invitational Saturday on the Black course at Swan Lake Resort.
The Lakers shot 345 and were a shot better than fifth-place Goshen. Warsaw’s varsity team won with 304. Carroll was second with 323, and NorthWood was third with 341. Westview was 14th with 389.
Ben Keil led Lakeland with a 4-over par 76 and was third overall in the tournament.
The Lakers also had 80 from Tommy Curtis, 92 from Nate Keil, 96 from Carson Aldrich, 97 from Luke Franke and 105 from Carter Loveall.
