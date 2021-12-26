Only one area volleyball team managed to get past the sectional stage of the postseason this year, while another team made drastic improvements from where it was the season prior.
For their efforts toward their respective teams, Angola’s sophomore outside hitter Morgan Gaerte received the KPC Media Group All-Area Volleyball Prep of the Year, while DeKalb’s Melissa Hall won the Coach of the Year award.
Gaerte led the Hornets to a 25-8 record, Northeast Corner Conference tournament and regular season titles, and the team’s second sectional championship in three seasons, defeating Concordia Lutheran three sets to one in the Class 3A Angola Sectional final. Angola finished 10-0 in the NECC regular season play without dropping a single set.
The 6-foot-4 Gaerte finished the season with 463 kills on 1,004 attempts and had a .306 hitting percentage. She added 546 service receptions with only 36 errors, 220 digs, 99 aces and 54 blocks in 94 sets played.
Gaerte was a second team Class 3A All-State selection by the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association. She also set a school record for aces in one match, recording 18 in a three-set victory against Garrett Sept. 23.
Hall, meanwhile, turned around a DeKalb Barons squad that finished 6-16 and seventh in the Northeast 8 Conference a season ago, to finishing 17-12 and third in the NE8 this past fall.
One of those 17 victories that stood out this season for the Barons was a first-round sectional sweep over East Noble at Carroll in Class 4A. It was DeKalb’s first win in a sectional match since the 2014 season.
Here’s the rest of the all-area team:
Brea Harris, Jr., Angola
Harris wrapped up her third varsity season with the Hornets as the team’s second leading attacker, finishing with 235 kills and a 33.3 percent kill percentage. She also scored 223 points from the service line, including 40 aces.
Mya Ball, So., Angola
Ball finished the season with 123 kills and 105 assists in 97 sets, a major improvement from 2020 that only saw her play 53 sets. She had a kill percentage of 38.3 percent. Defensively, Ball totaled 82 digs and 59 blocks, including 37 solos.
Ava Harris, Fr., Angola
As the team’s leading setter, Harris tallied 512 assists in her first season as a Hornet, averaging 6.1 per set. She added 139 digs and had a 92.7 service percentage with 28 aces.
Paige Franz, Jr., Angola
A transfer from Eastside, Franz played a leading role as Angola’s libero this past season, leading the team with 242 digs. She totaled 439 serve receptions with only 34 errors and had 70 assists this year.
Morgan Ostrowski, Sr., Garrett
A two-year team captain and IUPUI commit, Ostrowski placed her name in the record books in her time as a Railroader.
She finished the season with 401 kills to place second in program history for kills in a season. As a middle blocker, Ostrowski had 250 digs, 76 blocks, a .284 hitting percentage and a 45.6 kill percentage. She was a second team Class 3A All-State selection by the IHSVCA.
For her career, Ostrowski finished with 1,036 kills, 854 digs, 302 blocks and 215 aces, good enough to rank in the top five in all categories in Garrett’s history. In addition, she won 108 total matches, which is the most wins by an individual in program history. She helped lead the Railroaders to a 22-10 record this past season.
Taylor Gerke, Sr., Garrett
Gerke, another captain for Railroaders, totaled 628 assists, 218 digs, 94 kills, and 86 aces as the team’s leading setter. She was named to the Wawasee Invitational’s all-tournament team.
For her career, Gerke finished with 2,266 assists, 720 digs and 280 aces.
Kalli Aaron, Sr., Prairie Heights
Aaron, a middle hitter and the team’s most valuable player in 2021, led the Panthers to a 24-8 record and second-place finishes in their Class 2A sectional and in the NECC Tournament.
An All-NECC recipient and a four-year letterwinner, Aaron finished the season with 236 kills, 119 digs and 25 aces with a .285 hitting percentage in 60 sets played. Her career totals were 1,062 kills, 759 digs and 193 blocks.
Hunter Kleeberg, Sr., Prairie Heights
An All-NECC honoree, Kleeberg was the team’s top passer, finishing the season with 744 assists and 198 digs in 86 sets played. Kleeberg concluded her career with 1,569 total assists and 452 digs in 200 total sets.
Chloe Riehl, Sr., Prairie Heights
Riehl played 85 sets this past season, recording 228 kills with a career high .236 hitting percentage. An All-NECC team recipient, she also added 233 digs and 60 aces. For her career, Riehl finished with 1,061 service receptions, 854 digs and 625 kills in 323 sets.
Haley Kruse, Sr., Lakewood Park Christian
Kruse was picked first team Class 1A All-State by the IHSVCA and played in the IHSVCA 1A/2A Senior All-Star Match last month at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis.
One of three team captains, Kruse was the Panthers’ leading attacker with 431 kills in 690 attempts, while adding 209 digs, 129 aces, and 32 blocks, leading the team to a 20-8 record. The Huntington University commit concluded her high school career with 1,053 kills, 706 digs and 327 aces.
Megan Knox, Sr., Lakewood Park Christian
Another team captain for the Panthers, Knox recorded 229 digs with only 33 errors. The senior libero also had 29 aces in 188 attempted serves and 40 assists.
Lauren Korte, Jr., Lakewood Park Christian
This Panther captain was her team’s leading setter, tallying 579 assists, 164 digs, and 38 aces.
Hope Moring, Sr., DeKalb
Moring, an All-Northeast 8 first teamer, led the Barons to a 17-12 record and third place finish in the conference. The senior setter concluded the season with 389 assists, 182 kills, 171 digs and 76 aces. She finished her career with 1,450 assists, 585 digs, 360 kills and 147 aces.
Paige Snider, Sr., DeKalb
Snider made the All-NE8 second team after a season that saw her record a career-high 252 digs and 246 kills while adding 51 aces. In her three years at the varsity level, she had 832 service receptions, 489 digs, 392 kills and 131 aces.
Brenna Spangler, Sr., DeKalb
An All-NE8 second teamer, Spangler finished the season with 135 kills, 67 digs, 54 blocks and 42 aces. The middle blocker’s two-year varsity career saw her finish with 208 kills and 98 blocks.
Dana Ritchie, Sr., West Noble
After leading the Chargers to a Class 3A sectional runner-up finish, Ritchie finished the season with 449 digs, 438 receptions, 34 aces and 23 assists. Ritchie earned three varsity letters and had over 1,000 career digs.
Ella Boersema, So., Churubusco
The 6-2 middle blocker received an uptick in playing time this season, seeing action in 72 sets, where she tallied 245 kills, 96 receptions, 66 digs, 49 blocks and 35 assists, all career highs for her. Boersma led the Eagles to a 14-16 record this past season.
The All-Area honorable mentions were Churubusco’s Hannah Boersema, DeKalb’s Aiva Ring and Brooklyn Barkhaus, East Noble’s Kylie Anderson and Kinsey Cole, Fremont’s Jada Rhonehouse, Garrett’s Kyana Martinez, Lakeland’s Faith Riehl and Peyton Hartsough, Prairie Heights’ Shyanne Duncan and Trevyn Terry, West Noble’s Carolina Flores, and Westview’s Alexys Antal and Kylie Yoder.
