COLUMBIA CITY — Angola’s football season ended with a 48-12 loss to Columbia City in a Class 4A first-round sectional game.
The Eagles (5-5) will play at Northridge in a sectional semifinal game this coming Friday. The Hornets ended their season at 2-8.
Columbia City jumped out to a 21-0 lead 7 minutes, 20 seconds into the contest. It led 28-6 after one quarter and 35-12 at the half.
Class 3A
Jimtown 31, West Noble 21
In Baugo Township, the Chargers took a lead late in the third quarter at 21-16 on a 37-yard touchdown pass from Drew Yates to Jalen Gonzalez.
But the Jimmies (8-2) regained the lead on a long touchdown pass and a 2-point conversion early in the fourth quarter and secured the win with a short touchdown run with 2:48 left.
Braxton Pruitt had two touchdowns for West Noble (4-6).
John Glenn 41, Lakeland 13
In Walkerton, freshman Austin White threw five touchdown passes for the Falcons (5-4). Senior Chase Howe had three receiving touchdowns and three interceptions.
Deion Marshall had a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for the Lakers (3-7) and a 4-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to Caleb Sellers.
Class 1A
Northfield 35, Fremont 14
At Max Mitchell Sports Complex in Fremont, the Eagles (3-7) scored first and were tied at 14 at the half. Then the Norsemen (7-3) shut out Fremont 21-0 in the second half to prevail.
