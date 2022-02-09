Prep Boys Basketball Warriors beat by Cavemen
EMMA — Westview lost to Mishawaka 51-38 in a non-conference game Wednesday night.
Brendan Williams led the Cavemen (11-5) with 14 points. Arthur Jones had 12 points and Mookie Ward scored 11.
Mason Yoder had 23 points for the Warriors (7-9).
Chargers fall to 3A No. 1 NorthWood
NAPPANEE — West Noble lost to Class 3A top-ranked NorthWood 64-56 Tuesday night.
The Panthers (18-1) led 39-15 at the half, but the Chargers did not quit to only lose by single digits. Austin Cripe led West Noble (9-7) with 32 points.
NorthWood won the junior varsity game. The Chargers won the C-team contest.
Lakers lose at Goshen
GOSHEN — Lakeland lost to Goshen 67-48 on Tuesday night. The RedHawks are 10-6.
Christian Troyer and Ben Keil had 14 points each for the Lakers (5-13). Tommy Curtis added 11 points.
Goshen also won the junior varsity contest.
Barons to play at Trine
ANGOLA — DeKalb’s varsity basketball team will play at Trine University’s MTI Center Saturday against St. Francis de Sales of Toledo, Ohio, at 5 p.m.
The JV game between the two schools will be held at DeKalb at noon.
The Baron varsity game will follow the Trine women’s game at 1 p.m. and Trine men’s game at 3.
It is part of a community promotion event by the university and no admission will be charged for any of the games at Trine.
College Wrestling Francis wrestles for Trine in Adrian Round Robins
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s wrestler Ashton Francis wrestled in the Adrian College Round Robins Tuesday night at the Merillat Center.
Francis wrestled in the 170-pound class and was pinned by Bulldog senior Sienna Lejeune in 59 seconds and pinned by Adrian freshman Kayley Rada in 34 seconds.
The postseason is next for the Trine women as they will compete in the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Coalition regional meet hosted by Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania, Feb. 18-20.
Middle School Basketball CN 7th grade girls win
CHURUBUSCO — Central Noble’s seventh grade girls basketball team defeated Churubusco Tuesday.
Ellie Antunez had nine points for the Cougars. Chloe Adams had seven points, and Kaydintz Bales and Kyanne Bailey scored six each. Kirsten Owen and Kyla Sickafoose had five points each.
