Four DeKalb players made the first team and nine Barons were honored overall on the All-Northeast 8 Conference girls soccer team, chosen recently by conference coaches.
Three East Noble players received honorable mention.
Goalkeeper Sydney Mansfield, defender Brooke Bowers, midfielder Hope Lewis and forward Grace Snyder were DeKalb’s first-team choices. Champion Bellmont also had four first-team choices. DeKalb finished in a three-way tie for second with Columbia City and Huntington North.
Defender Jaylin Carroll and midfielder Riley Exford made the second team for DeKalb. Defender Katie Smith, midfielder Charity Lewis and forward Brielle Miller were given honorable mention.
Goalkeeper Lauren Lash, defender Sophia Gruszcyck and forward Holly Butler were on the honorable mention list for East Noble.
All-NE8 Girls Soccer
FIRST TEAM
Goalkeeper — Sydney Mansfield, DeKalb; Kodi Douglass, Huntington North.
Defender — Emma Keane, Bellmont; Katie Melcher, Huntington North; Madison Woodward, Columbia City; Brooke Bowers, DeKalb.
Midfielder — Hope Lewis, DeKalb; McKenzie McMahon and Lanae Gilbert, Bellmont; Addie Wiley, Huntington North.
Forward — Rylie Velez, Bellmont; Skye Roberts, Columbia City; Grace Snyder, DeKalb; Aubrey Abel, Leo.
SECOND TEAM
Goalkeeper — Sarah Schleinkofer, Leo; Bailey Shidler, Columbia City.
Defender — Gloria Coolman, Leo; Haleigh Wesley and Sydney Keene, Bellmont; Jaylin Carroll, DeKalb.
Midfielder — Courtney Tobin and Margo Keller, Columbia City; Lauren Bailey, Leo; Riley Exford, DeKalb.
Forward — Isabel Wilson, Bellmont; Mary Cotter, Columbia City; Samantha Sanderlin, Leo; Felicia Haddix, Norwell.
HONORABLE MENTION
Goalkeeper — Lauren Lash, East Noble; Dani Gavilanez, Norwell.
Defender — Jordan Rhymer, Bellmont; Sophia Gruszcyck, East Noble; Katie Smith, DeKalb; Emma Tkacz, Leo.
Midfielder — Kenzie Fuelling and Emily Bergman, Bellmont; Charity Lewis, DeKalb; Sophie Elmore, Norwell.
Forward — Brielle Miller, DeKalb; Holly Butler, East Noble; Dakia Dubose, Norwell.
