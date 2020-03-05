INDIANAPOLIS — Angola junior guard Hanna Knoll received a couple of major statewide honors earlier this week.
Knoll was named an IndyStar Indiana Junior All-Star on Tuesday, then was named to the Large School Underclass All-State team on Wednesday by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
Knoll was voted to the Red Group team and will either play against the Kentucky Junior All-Stars at an Indiana site to be announced on June 1 or against the Indiana Senior All-Stars at a gym to be announced on June 3.
The Junior All-Star team is determined by a 20-member IBCA all-state panel in conjunction with its selection of the IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State Team. The selection process allows all IBCA member head coaches to nominate players through the IBCA all-state process.
Representatives from 16 regional areas from across the state, three district representatives from the three IHSAA districts and the committee chair then meet to review the nominations, vote and finalize the selections.
Also on the Junior All-Star Red Group is 6-foot-2 Goshen forward Brynn Shoup-Hill. Shoup-Hill is the daughter of Goshen girls basketball coach and former Tri-State University men’s basketball player Shaun Hill.
Knoll averaged 16.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the 21-3 Hornets this past season. She led Angola to Northeast Corner Conference regular season and tournament championships.
Four other area players were named Underclass All-State honorable mentions by the IBCA: Lakeland junior guard Bailey Hartsough, Lakewood Park Christian junior guard Chloe Jolloff, Garrett freshman guard Bailey Kelham and Railroader sophomore forward Morgan Ostrowski.
