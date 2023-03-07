HUNTINGTON — Gymnasts are always striving for more, but five local competitors were happy to reach the highest level of competition Saturday.
They all placed in the top six in their events at the Huntington North Regional Saturday, the cutoff point to advance to this Saturday’s state finals at Ball State.
Freshman Bailey Lanoue and sophomore Alayna Shamp took fifth place in the vault and bars, respectively, and will represent Angola at the state meet.
Junior Myca Miller of DeKalb was the runner-up in the vault and will compete in Muncie in that event for the second straight year.
East Noble junior Audrey Beiswanger tied for sixth in the floor, and will also make her second straight appearance at state.
Eastside senior Brielle Carter was third in the floor and sixth in the vault, and will make her second trip to state in three years.
Three-time sectional champion Angola was hoping to make a third straight team appearance at state, but was fourth in the team standings at 103.275 with the top three teams advancing.
Homestead (113.325), Dwenger (108.7) and Carroll (106.5) mirrored their finish from the Concordia Sectional last week to book passage to Ball State.
“We haven’t seen a team score that low all season,” Angola coach Misti Evans said. “Unfortunately this wasn’t the time we needed to have that. We’ll learn from it and it will make us stronger.”
The Hornets had five falls on the beam after all four of their entrants stayed on last week.
“The coaches were talking going into (the beam) that we might have made it closer with Carroll if we stayed on, but I think we had already dug ourselves a hole by not being clean on our vaults,” Evans said.
The coach was still happy for Shamp and Lanoue. Lanoue scored 9.175 in the vault, just ahead of Carter’s 9.15. Shamp had an 8.95 in the bars.
“Those are their stronger events,” Evans said. “We’ll practice this week. We’ll try to clean up some stuff and let them get that experience of being down at state.”
East Noble was fifth in the team standings at 102.175 and finished ahead of Plymouth, which had 100.925. The Pilgrims had finished ahead of the Knights last week at the Wawasee Sectional.
“It was not the day we wanted but the girls did well,” East Noble coach Tami Housholder said. “We had our second-highest score of the season. They did a good job.
“We had four no-fall beam routines to start the day. That’s all we can ask for. We’ll get Audrey ready to go back.”
Beiswanger tied for sixth place with Dwenger’s Abigail House at 9.275. Carter moved on with a 9.425 in third.
Miller took an extra step on her landing on the first vault attempt, but left no doubt on the second. She scored a 9.5, behind only Homestead’s Jillian Creager, who had a 9.525.
“(Miller) had a great vault today and we’re real excited she’ll be going to state,” DeKalb coach Kaitlyn Wolfe said. “Hopefully we’ll have a top-six finish there.
“She stuck her second one. Depending how her vault goes on Saturday, she may be upgrading her second vault at state which would give her an extra two-tenths (of a point). We’ve been working on it in the gym so hopefully we can see that next week.”
The Barons had two other individuals competing, Paige Fillenwarth and Tyla DePriest.
“They did very well. It was obviously different not competing with your whole team here,” Wolfe said. “That led to nerves but they gave strong performances.
“Hopefully as a team next year we’re here, but I was really proud of how they did.”
Huntington North Regional
Team Scores: 1. Homestead 113.325, 2. Bishop Dwenger 108.7, 3. Carroll 106.5, 4. Angola 103.275, 5. East Noble 102.175, 6. Plymouth 100.925.
All-Around: 1. tie, Creager (Hom), Zirille (Hom) 38.15, 3. Reed (BD) 37.25, 4. Bond (Hom) 37.025, 5. House (BD) 35.975, 6. Ziembo (Car) 35.55, 8. Shamp (Ang) 35.075, 10. Fillenwarth (DK) 33.75, 13. DePriest (DK) 33.55, 14. Blackburn (EN) 33.4, 15. Walz (EN) 32.775, 17. Lanoue (Ang) 32.7.
Vault: 1. Creager (Hom) 9.525, 2. Miller (DK) 9.5, 3. Reed (BD) 9.325, 4. Zirille (Hom) 9.325, 5. Lanoue (Ang) 9.175, 6. Carter (Eastside) 9.15, 8. tie, Johnson (Northrop), Hunter (Ply), Walz (EN), Ziembo (Car) 9.075, 12. tie, Voelker (BD), Shamp (Ang) 9.05, 18. tie, Fillenwarth (DK), DePriest (DK) 8.925, 20. tie, Allen (Ang), Smith (Car) 8.85, 22. Hutchins (Ang) 8.675, 23. Blackburn (EN) 8.625, 27. Fortman (EN) 8.5, 28. Borrero (EN) 8.4.
Uneven Bars: 1. Zirille (Hom) 9.55, 2. Creager (Hom) 9.5, 3. Reed (BD) 9.125, 4. Bond (Hom) 9.075, 5. Shamp (Ang) 8.95, 6. Graf (Car) 8.775, 9. Boyer (Ang) 8.475, 10. tie, House (BD), Voelker (BD), Allen (Ang) 8.275, 13. Fillenwarth (DK) 8.15, 14. Borrero (EN) 8.1, 18. DePriest (DK) 7.775, 20. tie, Walz (EN), Hall-Davis (Ply) 7.6, 22. Lanoue (Ang) 7.525, 23. tie, Ratti (Hom), Blackburn (EN) 7.35, 26. Fortman (EN) 6.65.
Balance Beam: 1. Zirille (Hom) 9.6, 2. Creager (Hom) 9.55, 3. Bond (Hom) 9.525, 4. House (BD) 9.45, 5. Reed (BD) 9.425, 6. Smith (Car) 9.35, 8. Beiswanger (EN) 9.175, 11. tie, Lindsey (EN), Blackburn (EN) 8.775, 15. Shamp (Ang) 8.55, 18. Walz (EN) 8.35, 19. Hutchins (Ang) 8.325, 21. Fillenwarth (DK) 8.05, 22. DePriest (DK) 7.95, 25. Allen (Ang) 7.725, 27. Lanoue (Ang) 7.2.
Floor Exercise: 1. Zirille (Hom) 9.675, 2. Creager (Hom) 9.575, 3. Carter (Eastside) 9.425, 4. Bond (Hom) 9.4, 5. Reed (BD) 9.375, 6. tie, Beiswanger (EN) and House (BD) 9.275, 8. Miller (DK) 9.175, 16. tie, Ziembo (Car), DePriest (DK) 8.9, 18. Lanoue (Ang) 8.8, 19. Blackburn (EN) 8.65, 20. Fillenwarth (DK) 8.625, 21. Hutchins (Ang) 8.575, 22. Shamp (Ang) 8.525, 24. Fortman (EN) 8.275, 26. Boyer (Ang) 8.2, 27. Walz (EN) 7.75.
