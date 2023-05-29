College Track & Field Trine senior Jake Gladieux earns All-American in two events at NCAA Division III Nationals
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Trine senior Jake Gladieux became a six-time All-American at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships last Saturday, earning the status in both of his events: the 110-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles.
In the 110 hurdles, Gladieux was runner-up, setting a new school record at 14.25 seconds, besting his previous record of 14.26 he set back on April 11, 2022. It was his second All-American award in the event.
Gladieux was fourth overall in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 52.16 seconds, also setting a personal best for himself and earning All-American status.
It was just the second time in Trine men’s track and field history that a single student-athlete earned All-American status in two separate events in the same year, with the first being Russell Dill in 2008 in the same two events as Gladieux. Dill still holds the 400 hurdles record at 51.30 seconds, set on May 24, 2008.
High Schools All-Northeast Corner Conference teams for baseball released
The Northeast Corner Conference released its All-Conference teams for baseball for the 2023 season early last week.
2023 All-NECC Baseball
First Team: Angola’s Kenton Konrad and Micah Steury, Central Noble’s Jaxon Copas, Churubusco’s Brennan Gaff, Eastside’s Loden Johnson, Ryder Reed, Jace Mayberry and Caedon Moughler, Fairfield’s Michael Slabaugh, Alec Hershberger, Cohen Yoder, Keegan Miller, Owen Garrison and Landon Miller, Garrett’s Aiden Orth and Luke Holcomb, Lakeland’s Carson Mickem and Westview’s Braden Kauffman, Max Engle, Jaxon Engle, Jayce Brandenberger, Micah Miller and Mason Wire.
Honorable Mention: Central Noble’s Carter Wilkinson, Churubusco’s Keaton Blessing, Eastside’s Dackotia Reed and Jacob McClain, Fairfield’s Mitchell Miller and Eli Miller, Fremont’s Brody Foulk and Colten Guthrie, Garrett’s Peyton Simmons, Lakeland’s Garrett Pieri, Jayden Marshall and Mark Wells, Prairie Heights’ Elijah Zolman, Matt Roberts and Maverick Deveau, West Noble’s Jordan Eash and Brooks Ruisard and Westview’s Matty Mortrud.
Prep Girls Tennis DeKalb’s No. 1 doubles team crowned sectional champs
MIDDLEBURY — DeKalb’s No. 1 doubles pairing of senior Maddie Hickman and junior Kenlee Dick won the Northridge Sectional Individual Doubles championship this past Saturday without playing a match.
No other doubles pairings from eliminated teams were undefeated, thereby sending Hickman and Dick directly to the LaPorte Regional this Saturday.
The team (14-3 overall) received a semifinal bye and will play either Plymouth seniors Taylor Delp and Ellie Jones or the sectional champion out of Munster in the finals.
LPC’s Korte ends prep career
MIDDLEBURY — Lakewood Park senior Lauren Korte finished out her high school playing career on the tennis courts last Thursday, losing to Fairfield junior Addison Mast 6-1, 6-0.
Korte ends her career with 37 individual victories.
Prep Baseball Lakewood Park, Blackhawk win sectional semifinal games
FREMONT — Lakewood Park and Blackhawk Christian won their respective Class 1A Fremont Sectional baseball games this past Saturday to advance to Monday night’s sectional final game.
The Braves defeated Canterbury 9-1 in the morning game while Lakewood Park used a three-run seventh inning rally to stun the host Eagles 9-8 in the afternoon meeting.
Lakewood Park (12-11 overall prior to Monday’s championship) took an early 1-0 lead to start the game after a single by junior Carson Boles (1-for-3, 2 runs batted in) scored classmate and starting pitcher Corbin White (0-for-1, 4 runs, 3 bases on balls, stolen base).
Fremont responded in the bottom of the inning when Cayden Hufnagle (1-for-3, run, RBI, BB, SB) singled to left field, scoring Brody Foulk (1-for-3, 2 runs, BB, 2 SBs), before taking the lead in the second when Jackson Foster (1-for-2, 2 runs, 2 BBs, SB) scored on a wild pitch.
The Panthers retook the lead in the third following a double from junior Jensen Ridderheim (2-for-3, 2 runs, 2B, RBI, BB, SB) to score White, scoring himself on the next play went junior Gabe Dager (2-for-3, 2 runs, 2 2Bs, 3 RBIs) hit a sacrifice fly to right field.
But the Eagles added five unanswered runs, two in the third and three in the fourth, to take a 7-3 lead, until Lakewood Park scored three of their own in the top of the fifth to trail by one.
Fremont added an insurance run in the bottom half to lead 8-6, that stood until the seventh when Dager doubled to left for the Panthers, scoring White to make it a one-run game. Then, with Ridderheim on third, Lakewood Park tied the game at eight when he scored on a passed ball.
The winning run came in the same at-bat with Boles hitting a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Dager.
At the mound, White pitched three innings, giving up four runs (three earned) on three hits and three walks, adding a strikeout. Boles picked up the victory, pitching 3.2 innings and giving up one earned run on two hits and a walk, striking out one batter.
Fremont’s (15-13 overall) starting pitcher was Hufnagle, who finished with six strikeouts in six innings, giving up six runs (four earned) on five hits and five walks. Foulk pitched the final inning, giving up three runs (two earned) on a hit and two walks.
In the Blackhawk-Canterbury matchup, the Braves never trailed, taking a 1-0 lead in the second inning before tacking on two more in the fourth and one in the fifth to lead 4-0.
The game was put away for good when Blackhawk tallied five runs in the seventh, a deficit too great that Canterbury’s lone run in the bottom of the inning served as a consolation.
The Cavaliers were hurt by errors in the game, ending with six for the day compared to Blackhawk’s one.
Sophomore Luke Metzler picked up the victory at the mound for the Braves (10-12 overall prior to Monday’s championship), throwing seven strikeouts and giving up just one hit and a walk in four innings of action.
Prep Unified Track & Field East Noble places 10th at Kokomo Regional
KOKOMO — The East Noble Unified track and field team completed its 2023 campaign at the Kokomo Regional this past Saturday, coming in 10th place with 70 points.
The girls 4x100 relay of seniors Katlyn Pease and Kati Mosley, sophomore Emily Hart and freshman Isabelle Leffers won the second section of the event in 1:05.24 and were seventh overall. The boys 4x100 team of seniors Michael Castillo and Josh Clauson and juniors Omar Castillo and Tyson Reinbold were tenth overall at 1:02.16.
Sophomore Ethan Jansen was seventh in the mixed 100 meter dash in 14.04 seconds while junior Alyssa Speicher was sixth in section three at 15.94, Pease was eight in section five at 18.15 and Clauson was fifth in section six at 25.85.
In the mixed 400 meters, junior Ariel Stanley (1:15.52) and senior Amelia Kitzmiller (1:19.05) were second and fifth respectively in section four and senior Gage Kumfer was fourth in section six at 1:42.63.
The Knights had four competitors in the mixed long jump, as Castillo was fourth overall at 16 feet, 7.50 inches, Hart was eighth in the third flight at 11 feet, 3 inches, sophomore Haley Mueller was sixth in the fourth flight at 10 feet, 6.50 inches and Kumfer was sixth in the sixth flight at 4-5.25.
Four Knights also competed in the mixed shot put. Junior Chrisstopher Willavize was sixth in the second flight, throwing 35 feet, 9 inches. Senior Janet Ruiz was second in the fifth flight with a throw of 20 feet, 1.75 inches. Sophomore Skye Caskey was second in the sixth flight at 14 feet, 7.25 inches and senior Hailie Handshoe was sixth in the same flight at 7-8.25.
The top six teams advanced to the IHSAA State Finals this weekend, those being Carroll (112 points), Penn (108), Elkhart (106), Westfield (100), Portage (95) and Valparaiso (89).
Prep Boys Golf Westview defeats Goshen and Jimtown, two strokes short against Elkhart
LAGRANGE — The Westview boys golf team defeated Goshen and Jimtown in a three-way match last Thursday, scoring an overall total of 165 to Goshen’s 173 and Jimtown’s 210.
The Redhawks were led in scoring by Todd Kauffman with 41. Myles McLaughlin, Tyler Scott and Joshua Narayan all shot 44s for the team and Braxten Sheets shot 48.
At the Warsaw Invitational on Saturday, Westview was 13th with a score of 381. Judson Hershberger led the Warriors with an 81, followed by Silas Haarer (91), Wade Springer (101) and Brett Springer (106).
Last Wednesday, the Warriors won the individual competition against Elkhart in a dual match at Bent Oak Golf Club, but ultimately lost to the Lions 172-174 in the team dual.
Haarer was the medalist of the day for the Warriors after recording a score of 33. Other scorers from for the team were not available.
Scorers for the Lions were Steven Webb with 37, Will Cochrane with 43, Ben Miller with 45 and Jacob Windy with 47.
Westview will compete in the Northridge Sectional this Friday.
Churubusco loses to Luers
FORT WAYNE — Churubusco’s boys golf team ended the regular season last Thursday at Brockwood Golf Club in a road loss to Bishop Luers, 178-224.
The Knights were led by co-medalists Alex Schenkel and Jax Mickley, who each shot 43. Behind them were Abe Hall (44), Adam Holzinger (45), Harrison VonBurg (45), Zavier Chapin (45), Max Kinder (46), Henry VonBurg (49), Oliver Eyrich (52) and Christian Rogers (63).
Churubusco will play Columbia City at Eagle Glen Golf Club today at 5 p.m. before competing in the East Noble Sectional Friday at 8:30 a.m. at the Noble Hawk Golf Links.
Chargers win three-way match against Bremen, Whitko
SYRACUSE — Last Wednesday, West Noble’s boys golf team celebrated four seniors on its way to a pair of non-conference victories against Bremen and Whitko at Maxwelton Golf Club.
The Chargers ended the night with a score of 188, besting the Lions’ 204 and the Wildcats’ 208, led by senior medalist Nevin Phares with a season low tally of 41 and classmate Luke Schermerhorn with a 44.
Other seniors contributing for West Noble were Rodrigo Melchor with a 53 and Austin Cripe with a 54, while sophomore Isaac Mast was third on the team with a 50.
Leaders for the opposing teams were Josh King (45) for Bremen and Noah Burnworth (45) for Whitko.
The Chargers will compete at the Northridge Sectional located at the Meadow Valley Golf Club this Friday starting at 8 a.m.
West Noble 188, Bremen 204, Whitko 208
West Noble: Nevin Phares 41, Luke Schermerhorn 44, Isaac Mast 50, Rodrigo Melchor 53, Austin Cripe 54, Tristen Reed 58, Drew Burns 58, Blake Ewell 59.
Bremen: Josh Kling 45, Easton Reed 53, Isaiah Starr 55, Kody Zbieranski 66, Seth Cibey 68.
Whitko: Noah Burnworth 45, Keiton Cornell 52, Caleb Beer 54, Jack Hill 57, Kanyon Michael 65.
