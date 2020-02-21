GARRETT — DeKalb saw the green flag and mashed the pedal to the floor against county rival Garrett Friday night.
The Barons had the hot hand, hitting four three-pointers in the first quarter and throwing a full-court, trapping defense that kept the Railroaders from getting their attack set up. DeKalb scored the first 15 points of the game, and stayed at full speed much of the night in a 67-24 boys basketball victory on senior night at Garrett.
Cole Richmond hit five of DeKalb’s 10 threes and had a game-best 17 points. Connor Penrod had 12 on the inside in a physical battle with Garrett’s Jaxson Gould, and four other Barons hit at least one three. Caleb Nixon wasn’t one of them, but turned distributor instead with six assists.
Jarrett Bailey led the Railroaders (2-18) with nine points.
The Barons (6-14) led 22-5 at the quarter, and didn’t permit a field goal by Garrett in the second quarter as they pushed the margin to 38-8 at halftime.
DeKalb scored three times off steals in netting the first 14 points of the second half before two threes by Bailey got the Railroaders on the board.
The Barons substituted in the first half and then on a larger scale starting with the last few minutes of the third quarter.
In the junior varsity game, Landen Brown hit two free throws to break a tie and put DeKalb in the lead for good with 2:03 left, and sank another pair in the final seconds to seal a 44-40 win for the Barons.
Brown topped DeKalb with 12 points. Jacob Meyers and Jackson Barth scored 10 each.
Kyle Smith had a game-high 18 for Garrett. Derek Overbay and Robert Koskie added six apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.