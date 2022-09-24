ANGOLA — There are no style points in football. A 55-point win counts the same as a 17-point win.
That was the message a jubilant Trine University football coach Troy Abbs had for his equally jubilant team Saturday afternoon as the Thunder defeated Centre (Ky.), 17-0.
It was an afternoon where a stingy Trine defense combined with a steady, balanced offense to produce an all-around effort that helped the Thunder wrap up the non-conference piece of the 2022 season a perfect 4-0.
Abbs said the game plan was to slow things down while maintaining possession. “We could have played faster and scored more points,” Abbs said. “But the way our defense was controlling them, it just didn’t make sense to take the chance. Our guys converted, moved the chains. And at the end of the day, that’s what it’s about, winning the game.”
Trine defensive coordinator Ben Cullen said the Trine offense complemented the defense perfectly against Centre.
“We wanted to keep things simple and let the guys play,” Cullen said. “We have some great athletes, so we give them some real simple rules and let them play.”
The Thunder got on the board at the 9:24 mark of the second stanza after a scoreless first quarter. Xaine Kirby scored from 10 yards out to give Trine a 7-0 lead.
Trine added another score just before the half when senior quarterback Alex Price ran the ball in from the Centre 5 for a 14-0 Thunder lead. The drive consumed 7 minutes, 38 seconds. On the afternoon, the Thunder controlled the ball for 36:54, compared to 23:06 for Centre.
Centre (2-1) looked like it might be poised to do something with the second-half kickoff, but the Thunder defense snuffed out the Colonel drive attempt with a stop on fourth down-and-1 from the Centre 45-yard line.
The Thunder forced a turnover on downs later in the second half and added a 29-yard Colton Wampler field goal with 5:42 left for the final 17-0 tally.
Centre got to the Trine 1 in the game’s final stages, but the Thunder forced a fumble which was recovered by Marcques Tagliaferri to preserve the shutout.
Price was 18-for-30 passing for 255 yards with an interception, to go with 40 rushing yards and the TD. Kale Lawson led the Thunder receiving corps with five catches for 117 yards.
Keysean Amison led the Trine defense with seven tackles. Marc Guerrero had five.
Guerrero, a senior safety and Merrillville product, said big plays from he and his teammates helped make the difference. “I feel like we had four great games, and now we’re right back to work to get ready for the conference,” Guerrero said.
The Thunder host Alma in their Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association opener this coming Saturday at 1 p.m. It will be homecoming at Trine.
In other MIAA action on the first Saturday of fall, the Scots demolished Martin Luther (Minn.) 69-0, Alfred (N.Y.) defeated Kalamazoo 31-23, Hope blew out Northwestern (Minn.) 56-7, Olivet overwhelmed Greenville (Ill.) 63-7, NCAA Division III No. 23 Albion got by Wisconsin-Eau Claire 28-20, and Adrian outran Finlandia (Mich.), 73-13.
Thunder Bolts
Trine was 3-of-4 on fourth-down conversions and 3-for-5 in red-zone efficiency on the afternoon… The Thunder limited the Colonels to just 39 yards on 19 plays in the first half… It was the Thunder’s second shutout of the 2022 season. Trine shut out Anderson 38-0 in the season opener at home Sept. 1.
