We made it to the final week of the 2021 regular season and the final week of my power rankings. I know there is still one more week of play for every team after this week, but I've got something in store for next week that I know will make up for not having a power rankings next weeks. It's my sectional preview with favorites, contenders and dark horses for each area sectional.
Feel better? I knew you would.
Here's the final power rankings of the 2021 season.
No. 1 Eastside
Last week: 1
Record: 8-0, 4-0 NECC Small
Last Friday's result: 42-0 over Central Noble
The Blazers proved why they've been at the No. 1 spot for the six weeks. They rolled over Central Noble and show no signs of slowing down. Eastside
No. 2 Churubusco
Last week: 2
Record: 6-2, 3-1 NECC Small
Last Friday's result: 35-0 over West Noble
No. 3 East Noble
Last week: 3
Record: 5-2, 4-2 NE8
Last Friday's result: 45-13 win over New Haven
No. 4 Central Noble
Last week: 4
Record: 6-2, 2-2 NECC Small
Last Friday's result: 42-0 loss to Eastside
No. 5 Lakeland
Last week: 5
Record: 3-5, 2-2 NECC Big
Last Friday's result: 28-7 loss to Fairfield
Listen, the Lakers are here because they were in the NECC Big School Division championship and the other area teams in the division were not. The Lakers are a couple of pieces away from being a really good team.
