WATERLOO – Jarrod Bennett has been around DeKalb boys soccer long enough to see some really good moments and a few really bad moments.
Now that he’s in charge of the program, he’s hoping to put some of the more recent bad moments in the past and lead the team to a brighter future.
“I’ve been around long enough to know things that worked and haven’t worked. I know how to tweak things and hopefully get the most out of the boys. This time I felt like I was ready to be that number one, to be in charge and take the program to a new direction for the future,” Bennett said.
The last two seasons haven’t been up to typical Baron standards that were set over the last two decades, most of which Bennett has been apart of. He’s a 2000 DeKalb graduate and has been an assistant coach for the last 14 years.
The Baron boys soccer is one of the most successful programs in the area with plenty of conference titles, 12 sectionals championships and one regional crown.
The program fell off that winning standard set by former coach Jed Freels, who left the job after the 2016 season.
Under Justin Bigelow the last three seasons, DeKalb won a total of 12 games, the same number it won in Freel’s final season.
“Every coach is going to hold high expectations. For whatever reasons, if those expectations aren’t met as a team and a coaching staff, it does hurt a little bit,” Bennett said. “I think the ability to learn from those things and change and tweak things to really see where you can go for the future is important. I think across the board we’ve done a lot of learning the past three seasons.”
What’s the biggest lesson Bennett has learned as an assistant over the last three seasons?
“Losing hurts,” Bennett said. “Losing on the scoreboard hurts, but lessons that we tried to learn take a long time. Those are things that hurt even more.”
Bennett plans on taking all of his experience that he’s gained over the last 14 years as an assistant and using it to make some changes that turn the program in a more positive direction.
“Some of the things we’ve worked on since I was there, some of those things are good and we had a lot of success with them. As everything happens, things change. Somethings we tried 20 years ago, we may need to tweak them. I think we’ll definitely see some benefits from changes that are going to be made,” Bennett said. “It might be tough to see from the outside, but I know the boys that are directly involved will see a good amount of changes. I personally feel it’s going to be changes for the better.”
The biggest difference Bennett wants to see from his team is toughness and accountability.
“We need a new approach to our fitness and our toughness on the ball. I’m going to do my best to try to instill a lot more accountability with the boys. They can be accountable for their own actions on and off the field but also accountable for each other,” Bennett said.
He’s not sure how long it will take to bring the program back up to a championship level, but he likes what he has to get started in his first season as the head coach.
“I think we’ve done a good job in our middle school with preparing the boys to come into high school. We’ve had a lot of success at the middle school level,” Bennett said. “It’s hard to put numbers on it and quantify things, but I feel like we’ve got a good group, and we are headed in the right direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.