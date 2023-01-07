BUTLER — Adapt and adjust.
Don’t try to do too much.
A West Noble’s boys basketball team that entered Saturday’s contest averaging 62 points had to win a different style of game at Eastside.
The Chargers were able to do just that to remain at the top of the Northeast Corner Conference standings with tournament play to begin this week.
The Chargers (9-1 overall, 5-0 in the NECC) was buoyed by solid defensive play at one end of the floor and a 21-point effort by 6-foot-5 junior Bradyn Barth at the other in a 43-20 win over Eastside.
While the Blazers held the West Noble to nearly 20 points under their offensive average, they couldn’t score at the other end. That’s a credit to opportunistic defense by the Chargers.
“It’s a tough game to play in, and (Eastside coach Ed) Bentley does a great job of dictating the tempo and forcing his style on a game,” West Noble coach Ethan Marsh said.
“It’s tough to play that way if that’s not the way you’ve been playing. That’s tough to do, and I felt like our guys did a good job of staying within ourselves and not trying to do too much.
“A couple of times, we got into trouble, and that’s what it was, trying to do too much,” Marsh said.
“The scoreboard’s some different numbers than what we’re used to, but being OK with that and making the plays that are available.”
It wasn’t unusual for West Noble to have to play defense for 30 seconds, a minute, 90 seconds or more because Eastside was content to move the ball around the perimeter while looking for back door or paint opportunities.
Barth got the visitors on the board about 1:30 into the game. It remained a 2-0 game as the Blazers moved the ball around looking for chances. Austin Cripe thwarted that effort with a steal and score.
Following an Eastside miss, Barth scored at the other end for a 6-0 lead. The hosts got on the board when Brady Lehman scored in the paint with just over a minute left in the period.
The Chargers led 8-2 after a quarter.
“That’s tough. It takes a lot of discipline,” Marsh said of the style and demands on his defense. “I think the crowd that was here for us, was really, really good for letting the guys hear about it a little bit during those long possessions.
“That helps. People don’t read enough into that. That helps fuel guys for the rest of the possession and to let them know they’re doing the right thing and that it’s appreciated.”
In the second quarter, Cripe stole the ball and scored again. Later, Ayden Zavala connected for a three and Cripe added a free throw, helping West Noble take an 18-4 lead into the locker room at the break.
Points were hard to come by for Eastside all night, but not because the chances weren’t there.
A Santino Brewer layup with 6:23 to play in the game put the Blazers in double figures, with West Noble leading 37-11.
Brewer led Eastside with 10 points. Cripe finished with 10 for West Noble.
Eastside (4-5 overall and 0-4 in the NECC) hosts Churubusco Tuesday in an opening round game of the NECC tournament. West Noble hosts Westview Wednesday in tournament play.
