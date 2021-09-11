ANGOLA — Trine University’s football team nearly came back from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter of its home opener Saturday night against Rose-Hulman. But the Fightin’ Engineers got the crucial stop on the Thunder’s two-point attempt late in the fourth quarter and hung on to win 31-30 at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
Alex Price threw a 15-yard TD pass to Kyran Pearson with 1 minute, 42 seconds left to get Trine within one. Then, Thunder coach Troy Abbs went for two points to go ahead. Price rolled right a bit and his pass was incomplete.
Trine (1-1) got the ball back after stopping Rose-Hulman. The Thunder used their two remaining time outs and forced the visitors to punt.
Trine had the ball at its 15-yard line with 33 seconds left and no time outs in its final last gasp attempt. Price only completed one of five passes on that final possession and the Thunder turned the ball over on downs.
The Thunder answered an Engineer touchdown late in the third quarter with a score of their own to cut the deficit in half on a 5-yard touchdown run by Xaine Kirby. Ryan Hibbets kicked the extra point and Trine trailed 31-24 with 11:40 left.
The Thunder made a couple stops defensively to give themselves a chance to get closer.
Rose-Hulman (1-1) is a solid football team with a seasoned quarterback in Andrew Dion, who threw for around 300 yards. Receiver Noah Thomas, a graduate student, had four receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown. Six-foot-2 junior Adam Tice-Saliu had five catches for 56 yards, including big catches against Trine cornerback Angel Sanchez leading up to Shane Welshans’ 1-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.
Welshans had two rushing touchdowns and a 65-yard catch and run to set up a Rose-Hulman touchdown in the first half.
Trine only rushed for 53 yards at 1.4 yards per carry. But Price ran for two touchdowns to go along with around 270 yards passing.
Kyle Naif had 14 total tackles and Keysean Amison had 11 total tackles for Trine. They each had five solo tackles. Jake Gladieux had an interception.
The Thunder will host Mount St. Joseph (Ohio) this coming Saturday at 1 p.m.
