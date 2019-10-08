Girls Soccer Lakewood Park prevails
AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian defeated Elkhart Christian 2-0 Saturday.
Sam Hartz scored both Panther goals and Grace Anderson had an assist.
Cross Country DMS teams compete
HUNTERTOWN — DeKalb Middle School’s boys were second and the girls were fourth in an invitational at Carroll Middle School Saturday.
DeKalb’s boys went 2-3-4 with Timothy O’Keefe (10:38), Matthias Hefty (10:39) and Will Haupert (10:56). Braylon Meyer was 13th in 11:21 and Zach Wimer ran an 11:42.
Sarah Maple was fifth in 12:08 to pace the DeKalb girls. She was followed by a 16-17-18 finish from MeiLin Gentis (12:47), KaiLin Gentis (12:47) and Samantha Slavin (12:50). Hazel Norton took 37th in 13:29.
Bowling Auburn Bowl lists best
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top efforts for the week of Sept. 30.
Papa Johns Bowlers of the Week were Larry Leggett for the men (142 pins over his average), Katrina Nickerson for women (152) and Gage Schnelker (152) for youth
MEN — Moose: Travis Thompson 255. Booster: Michael Wallace 269, Kyle Baker 258, Matt Englehart 257, 752 series, Jason Morris 256, Chad Griffith 256, Jon Wallace 724 series. Industrial: Gary Thompson 258. Northeast Indiana Classic: Billy Zink 259, Josh West 258, 735 series. Masters & Slaves: Kris Levy 252.
WOMEN — Moose: Katrina Nickerson 226, 572 series, Willa Thompson 562 series. Booster: Dawn Simmons 248, 638 series, Annette Brumbaugh 218, Nycole Williamson 200. Thursday Night Ladies: Liz Winsley 204. Masters & Slaves: Dawn Simmons 214, 596 series.
YOUTH — Northeast Indiana Classic: Skyler Plummer 254, 704 series; Jaden Howard 200, 567 series. Majors: Kyle Toyias 263, 750 series, Xander Webb 248, Gage Schnelker 247, Gavin Fites 246, 628 series, Aaric Page 229, 620 series, Skyler Plummer 227, 632 series, Hope Moring 213, 602 series.
