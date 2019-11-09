College Hockey Trine men earns sweep at Lawrence
APPLETON, Wis. — Trine University’s NCAA men’s hockey team opened Northern Collegiate Hockey Association play with a weekend sweep of Lawrence. The Thunder won 1-0 on Friday night, then prevailed 5-2 on Saturday afternoon.
On Saturday, Trine (3-1, 2-0 NCHA) did all of its damage in the first period. Noah Dollo scored 21 second into the contest, and Brad Jenion scored a short-handed goal with 49 seconds left in the period to give the Thunder a 5-0 lead.
Jenion had two goals and Corey Robertson had two assists for Trine. Brett Young made 25 saves in goal.
On Friday, Young made 24 stops to earn the shutout. Jenion scored the lone goal of the game with 58 seconds left on assists from Henry Hearon and Jeff Schrattner.
Lawrence is 0-4, 0-2.
Trine women win
SHELTON, Conn. — Trine University’s women’s hockey team defeated Post 6-4 on Saturday afternoon.
Eryn Isaacson had two goals and an assist and Molly Scarborough made 32 saves in goal for the Thunder. Trine scored the final three goals of the contest.
Emily Moore and Devin Dzumaryk each had a goal and an assist for the Thunder. Grace Canty and Natasha Strbiak also scored.
College Football Thunder lose at Adrian
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University lost to Adrian 34-26 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game Saturday afternoon at Docking Stadium.
The Bulldogs (5-4, 4-2 MIAA) scored a touchdown after Brandon Kwiatkowski intercepted a pass from Thunder quarterback Jake Hill on the first offensive play in the second half. A Jerome Neal 3-yard scoring run and a Cooper West extra point gave Adrian a 20-5 lead with 10 minutes, 43 seconds left in the third quarter.
Trine (4-5, 1-5) attempted to rally in the second half, but the Bulldogs always had an answer.
Dylan Dowling ran for two touchdowns for the Thunder. Keysean Amison returned a kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. Lucas Garza kicked a 31-yard field goal in the first quarter.
Seth Boggs rushed 13 times for 67 yards for Trine. Jacob Chesney caught three passes for 55 yards. Amison made 10 tackles in defense, including nine solos. Jake Gladieux had a sack.
The Thunder end their season at home against Kalamazoo this coming Saturday at 1 p.m.
