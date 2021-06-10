FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost to the Lake County Captains 3-2 Wednesday night at Parkview Field.
Lake County’s Xzavion Curry shut out the TinCaps in his High-Class A debut. He throw 58 of his 91 pitches for strikes in five scoreless innings. He allowed two hits and two walks and struck out seven.
Fort Wayne got to Captains reliever Jared Janczak in the bottom of the sixth inning to score twice and tie the game at 2.
Reinaldo Ilarraza scored from third base as Agustin Ruiz intentionally got himself in a rundown for the TinCaps’ first run. Dwanya Williams-Sutton tripled to right with two outs to plate Seamus Curran.
Lake County scored an unearned run in the following half inning to break the tie and the visitors made that run stand the rest of the way for the victory.
Captain Daniel Schneemann reach base on Ilarraza’s throwing error with two outs. Schneemann stole second base, then scored on Quentin Holmes’ single to center.
May’s High-A Central Pitcher of the Month Ethan Elliott wasn’t bad in his start for the TinCaps. He allowed two earned runs and seven hits in five innings, struck out five and walked nobody.
Brandon Komar (1-2) was really good in three innings of relief for Fort Wayne, but took the loss. He allowed an unearned run and a hit with a strikeout and no walks.
Ilarraza was 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored for Fort Wayne.
The TinCaps will host Lake County again today at 7:05 p.m. at Parkview Field.
