ANGOLA — There will be movement at the top of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association during the second week of conference play when Trine University’s football team travels to undefeated Olivet.
Kickoff at Cutler Field today is set for 2 p.m. The game will be on the radio on Olivet College’s WOCR (89.1 FM). There’s a link to the station on the football schedule page at olivetcomets.com.
Both teams started MIAA play with wins last week. The Thunder (3-2 overall) won at home over Adrian 36-20 while the Comets (4-0) won at Alma 33-10.
The Olivet game is a reunion with coaches who have Trine ties during this recent era of Thunder football that started when Matt Land became head coach in 2006. Land is now Trine’s athletic director.
Comets fifth-year coach Dan Musielewicz was part of Land’s coaching staff from 2006-11 before being a part of Dan Pifer’s coaching staff as Olivet’s offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator. Pifer was Comet head coach for five seasons after being Land’s offensive coordinator at Trine from 2006-11.
Olivet recruiting coordinator and tight ends and fullbacks coach Tom Wyman was a tight end for the Thunder from 2008-11. Comet offensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coordinator Brad Rumsey coached tight ends and was an assistant offensive line coach at Trine in 2011.
Trine head coach Troy Abbs came in with Land in 2006 to run the defense. Thunder offensive coordinator Jacob Kinsey has been a part of Trine/Tri-State football since 2005. Trine assistant coach Joe Oiler, a Prairie Heights graduate, played for the Thunder when Musielewicz was on the coaching staff and played with Wyman for a year. Thunder assistant Toney Bergman coached with Musielewicz for a couple of years.
Olivet has played football since 1884 and Musielewicz is fifth on the program’s career wins list with 24. He has a 24-14 career record thus far.
The Comets have taken care of the teams on their schedule thus far. The non-conference teams they have played have a combined record of 4-9. Olivet handed Alma its first loss after starting 4-0. The Scots were picked to finish sixth in the MIAA by league coaches.
Despite turning the ball over five times, the Comets dominated Alma, outgaining the Scots 448-110 in total offense. Alma’s only touchdown came on a really short field after recovering an Olivet fumble late in the fourth quarter.
Freshman Evan Ormsby, a local product from Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, is Olivet’s starting quarterback and will try to shake off throwing four interceptions last week. He’s completed 55% of his passes (43-78) for 499 yards and six touchdowns to go with six interceptions.
Ormsby is supported by a solid running game that has rushed for an MIAA-leading 249.3 yards per game and averaged 6.1 yards per carry.
Sophomore Cortaveon Barnett has 26 carries fore 328 yards and five touchdowns. Classmate Jeremiah Sterling has 53 rushes for 302 yards and five touchdowns. Senior Nyassinu Crowell Jr. has 34 carries for 199 yards and two scores. The Comets even have packages for senior backup quarterback David Coffey, who ran the ball 28 times for 154 yards and one touchdown.
Olivet’s leading receivers are sophomores. Akeem Benjamin has 11 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown, and Deonte Higgins has eight catches for 125 yards. Benjamin has also returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown.
The Comet defense is led by senior lineman Ta’Mar Heart-Wilkins, who had 16 total tackles, including nine solos and 4.5 sacks, and three pass breakups.
Junior lineman David Curl has 15 tackles, including nine assists, six tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior linebacker Alonso Grigsby has 14 tackles, for sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception. Olivet leads the conference with 17 quarterback sacks and is the most penalized team in the conference at 88.8 penalty yards per game.
Battle-tested Trine will be Olivet’s biggest test so far this season. Any mistakes the Comets make today will probably hurt more than they have been.
However, the Thunder will enter a winning culture on the road. Junior Xaine Kirby leads the MIAA in rushing at 107.3 yards per contest.
Hope also started 1-0 in the MIAA after blowing out Kalamazoo 67-0 last Saturday. The Flying Dutchmen are off this weekend. Albion opens conference play at Adrian today.
