GARRETT — A stalwart defensive effort propelled Angola to a 44-29 win over host Garrett Friday.
How tough were the Hornets to score against? The Railroaders didn’t reach the 20-point mark until 5 minutes, 5 seconds remained in the game.
Angola (2-3 overall, 1-1 in the NECC) held Garrett (1-5 overall, 0-3 NECC) to single digits in three of the four quarters.
It was the fewest points the Hornets had allowed in five games this season.
“That’s what you want to do. If you control the game defensively, you have a great chance to win,” Angola coach Brandon Appleton said.
“I’m proud of how hard they worked. Now, we’ve got to enjoy it tonight and forget about it because Northridge comes tomorrow.”
In his first varsity start, junior Brandon Herbert led the Hornets with 16 points. “That’s fantastic,” Appleton said. “That’s great for his confidence moving forward.
Sophomore Dane Lantz had 11 points. Herbert and Lantz connected for all seven of Angola’s three-point field goals.
Herbert, who had four threes for the game, hit two in the final two minutes of the first to give his team a 15-5 lead after eight minutes.
The Hornets went cold early in the second, missing their first five shots, including four threes, but the defense never let down, producing five turnovers.
Garrett got a score in the opening minute from Jasen Bailey and a three from the key by Jaxson Fugate three minutes later, but wouldn’t score for another three minutes.
Jackson Smith got Angola’s first points of the quarter with 2:22 to play. Drayton Myers ended Garrett’s dry spell with a three just left of the key, but Lantz answered with one of his own seconds later.
The Hornets led 20-13 at the break.
Dylan Oberlin scored in the paint on Angola’s first possession of the third. Lantz swiped the ball, was fouled and scored with 6:06 left.
When Lantz missed a free throw for a possible three-point play, Oberlin was there for the putback. Following a Garrett miss, it was Smith’s turn for a rebound score, stretching Angola’s lead to 30-13.
After another Railroader miss, Lantz dialed long distance to give his team a 20-point cushion.
In the fourth, Garrett ran off seven straight points — two each by Bailey and Luke Coffman and a three from Kyle Smith — to cut the gap to 12, 37-25, but Herbert answered with a three and Tyler Call made four free throws as Angola pulled away for good.
Bailey led the Railroaders with 10 points.
“That’s all you can ask for,” Appleton said of his team’s performance. “As a coach, you want your kids to work hard and give great effort, and there’s no better place than the defensive end to do it.”
The Hornets have little time to celebrate as they host Northridge tonight. Garrett returns to action Wednesday at Bellmont.
Garrett JV 46,
Angola 34
Jacob Molargik led a balanced Garrett scoring effort with 15 points. Drayton Myers had nine points and Levi Chaney and Malachi Malcolm had eight each.
Brayden Toigo had 11 points and Andre Tagliaferri had 10 for Angola.
