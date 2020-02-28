Both Trine University basketball teams advanced to the championship games of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament with semifinal victories on Friday.
The Thunder women defeated Albion 75-50 at Hope College’s DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland, Michigan. The Trine men knocked out regular season champion Albion on its home floor at Kresge Gym 77-73.
Trine will play Hope in the women’s final at Holland. The Thunder men will play Adrian and former assistant coach Kyle Lindsay in the men’s championship game at Albion. Both games are scheduled to start today at 7:30 p.m.
Trine women 75,
Albion 50
The Thunder were in control from the start, leading 20-7 after one quarter and 41-14 at the half. Trine shot 51% from the field (25-49) while holding the Britons to 29% from the floor (16-55).
Katy Steers had 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Thunder (21-5). Kayla Wildman added 19 points and three steals. Tara Bieniewicz had 12 points and three steals, and Sam Underhill chipped in nine points and nine rebounds off the bench.
Former Woodlan Warrior Rain Hinton had 20 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Albion, whose season ended at 20-6.
Trine men 77,
Albion 73
The Thunder led by 18 early in the second half, but the Britons roared back to take 64-63 lead with a little over 3 and a half minutes left on Jamezell Davis Jr.’s three-pointer.
Trine (16-11) scored the next seven points, capped by a Maurice Hunter basket with 1:31 left to put the Thunder 70-64. Trine made enough free throws to make its second straight MIAA championship game.
Senior guard Langston Johnson had 20 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead Trine. Hunter added 16 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots. Senior Jake Daniels hit five three-pointers for his 15 points. Senior Marcus Winters had 10 assists and sophomore Bryce Williams chipped in nine points.
Davis has 21 points and Caden Ebeling and Cortez Garland scored 17 each for the Britons (21-5).
HIGH SCHOOL
Prairie Heights 73,
Hamilton 39
In Hamilton, the Panthers got going by outscoring the Marines 23-6 in the first quarter of the regular season finale for both Northeast Corner Conference teams.
Mike Perkins had 20 points and Brandon Christlieb scored 14 for Prairie Heights (18-5, 8-3 NECC). Senior Logan Parr had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Hamilton is 1-19, 0-11.
In other area action, Fremont lost at home over Bethany Christian 55-51.
