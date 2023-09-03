NORTH MANCHESTER — East Noble’s girls cross country team won the Manchester Invitational Saturday.
The Knights had their top five rushers finish in the top 25 and scored 62 points.
Huntington North was second with 109, followed by Northrop (129), Columbia City (133) and Valparaiso (141) to round out the top five.
Locally, Garrett was 13th with 362. Eastside, Fremont and Lakewood Park did not have enough runners to field team scores.
On the boys’ side, East Noble led the area in eighth place with 228 points. Garrett was ninth with 232, Lakewood Park was 11th with 293, Eastside was 14th with 451 and Fremont was 22nd with 647.
Penn won with 54 points. Wabash was second with 80, and Columbia City was third with 112.
Fremont was without one of its top boys runner in Shaun Fansler, but collectively had its biggest turnout of the season with six boys and three girls competing.
In the girls’ meet, junior Addison Lindsey led EN with a second-place individual finish in 19 minutes, 10.51 seconds. She was between two freshmen conference rivals, race winner Alice Friesen from Huntington North at 18:42.21 and Kenya Leitch from Columbia City in 19:12.63.
The Knights also has sophomore Chloe Gibson in seventh in 19:32.97, sophomore Macey Colin in 18th in 21:01.39, sophomore Johanna Carpenter in 21:05.55, and senior Julie Crow in 25th in 21:13.85.
East Noble also had senior Dakota Rodgers in 41st place in 21:47.99 and freshman Gracyn Koons in 42nd in 21:53.52.
The Railroaders were led by freshman Elly Cossairt in 57th place in 22:36.28, classmate Charlotte Lemen in 72nd in 23:27.01 and another ninth grader in Adelle Romanetz in 74th in 23:31.34.
LPC’s Sophia Haslett was 12th in 20:08.34. Blazer Karly Kaufman was 37th in 21:45.06.
Kaufman was followed by two Fremont runners, Hallie Shrewsburg in 38th in 21:45.79, and freshman Machaela Skiles in 39th in 21:46.03.
In the boys’ varsity race, Lakewood Park freshman Zander Ritenour led area runners in seventh place in 16:38.06 and senior teammate Jackson VandeVelde was 24th in 17:23.95.
Junior Robert Warren led EN in ninth place at 16:47.52. Garrett senior Gavin Weller was 29th in 17:35.64, followed by Eastside sophomore Andrew Strong in 30th in 17:42.25.
Also for the Knights were junior Thomas Brinker in 33rd place in 17:47.46 and classmate Gavin Sowles in 59th in 18:39.25.
Also for Garrett were freshman Thomas Coffman in 40th place in 18:03.97 and senior Nathan Presswood in 43rd in 18:08.86.
Sophomore Gauge Underwood led Fremont in 117th in 20:23.35.
There was also a lot of success in the junior high ranks at Manchester. Westview eked past second-place West Noble in the boys’ meet, 38-41. Lakewood Park was fifth with 144 points.
It went the other way around in the girls’ meet as the Chargers won with 51 and the Warriors were second with 69.
In the boys’ race, West Noble had four runners in the top eight, led by race winner Greyson Ruch in a 3K time of 10:22.26. Daniel Trinklein was fifth in 10:54.59, Layne Targgart was seventh in 11:15.16 and Ryan Glick was eighth in 11:15.93.
Westview had six runners in the top 17, led by race runner-up Daniel Gingerich in 10:52.44, AJ Martin in sixth in 11:13.81 and Adam Frey in 11th in 11:25.03.
LPC had Jacob Dulin in 15th place in 11:36.29 and Caleb Patty in 18th in 11:50.04. Eli Wright led Garrett in 34th place in 12:24.23.
In the girls’ race, West Noble’s top six runners placed in the top 16 and had a pack time of just over 19.5 seconds. Sara Aguilar was seventh in 12:37.85 to lead the Chargers, and Lynden Chordas was eighth in 12:41.09.
Westview’s Merrill Warrener won the race in 11:49.33, and teammate Morgan Grossman was sixth in 12:27.19.
LPC’s Ezra Bunker placed 18th in 12:59.85, and Garrett’s Aleaha Miles was 29th in 13:17.76.
Marion Invitational
At Indiana Wesleyan University, Angola was fourth in the boys elite race with 128 points, and West Noble was 13th with 359.
DeKalb was third in the Purple middle division race with 116. Marion won with 64, and Concord was second with 94. Churubusco was in the Gold meet and did not have enough runners to post a team score.
On the girls’ side, West Noble was eighth with 215 points and Angola was 11th with 286 in the Chuck Schlemmer Elite Race, named after the late longtime Charger coach. DeKalb was 11th with 250 in the Purple Meet, and Churubusco was third in the Gold meet with 105 points.
In the boys elite meet, Warsaw got past second-place Concordia, 71-76, to win. Mount Vernon Fortville was third with 113.
Three Hornets finished in the top 15. Senior Sam Yarnelle was third in 15:51.50 and was almost 14.5 seconds behind race winner Vaughn Hendrickson of Concordia. Kaden Klink was 13th 16:26.40, and Gavin Hinkley was 15th in 16:37.21.
Cooper Enyeart was 29th for Angola in 16:53.80, and Gavin Cooke was 79th in 18:07.90.
Devon Bartlett led the Chargers in 75th place in 17:55.80. Xavier Hofmeister was 89th in 18:32, and Nathan Troxel Gonzalez was 91st in 18:36.21.
In the Purple race, three Barons were in the top nine, led by Timothy O’Keefe in third place in 16:57.50. William Haupert was eighth in 17:13.90, and Matthias Hefty was ninth in 17:22.70.
Jaren McIntire was 31st for DeKalb in 18:19.70, and Keagan Yarian was 69th 20:08.70.
In the Gold meet for Churubusco, Elijah Smith was 36th in 18:43.20 and Joshua Emenhiser was 38th in 18:52.30. Evan Palmer was 54th in 19:34.80.
In the girls elite race, Trinity Parson led West Noble in 34th place in 20:26.90. Ruby Clark was 42nd in 20:52.30, Lanie Martin was 53rd in 21:04.30, Ava Bish was 61st in 21:23.30, and Rachel Klages was 69th in 21:44.30.
Ava Budak led Angola in 35th place in 20:31.30. Antalya Jackson was 86th in 23:14.50, and Holly Schneider was 88th in 23:20.40.
In the girls’ Gold meet, Jorja DeBolt led Churubusco in 12th place in 22:39.10. Marilyn Sajdak was 16th in 22:51.10, Ella Elias was 26th in 24:05.80, and Patty Wiggs was 29th in 24:42.50.
In the girls’ Purple meet, Olivia Woodcox was 13th in 21:17 to lead the Barons. Sydney Helbert was 60th in 23:44.50.
Caston Invitational
In Rochester, Lakeland was fourth in the boys’ meet and sixth in the girls’ meet.
Freshman Memphis Martin was third in 17:13 to lead the Laker boys. Landon Jaeger was 13th in 18:23.
For the Lakeland girls, freshman Reggie Sunderland was third overall in 21:39 and Lana Vankoevering was 14th in 23:11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.