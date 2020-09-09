KENDALLVILLE — “An ugly win is still good.”
That was Garrett girls soccer coach Bob Newman, who was happy to walk off East Noble’s turf field, a surface he said his team struggles on, with a 1-0 win on Wednesday evening.
One breakaway goal by Lexi Gordon late in the first half was the difference in the Railroaders non-conference victory.
“They made it interesting. I wouldn’t say it was one of our best game, but we held on. They fought with a lot of grit there at the end,” Newman said.
The Railroaders (5-3-1) had to fight off a late charge by the Knights to keep their lead. With six minutes left in the match, there was a scramble in front of the goal that brought Garrett keeper Kandyce Combs away from the net and open looks for East Noble.
The Knights (1-6-1) squared up a couple of shots that hit off a couple of different Garrett defenders then rolled out of bounds for a corner kick. The set piece didn’t result in any shot for the home team.
East Noble outshot Garrett 11-8.
“We played hard,” East Noble coach Brian Rexroad said. “We just for some reason in the last three games we decide to drop it down a notch in the last five or six minutes when we should be picking up the intensity. And in three of the last four games, other teams have scored a goal on us.”
The Knights looked to be the aggressor right from the beginning and had a few scoring chances early on. They had back-to-back-to-back corner kicks 10 minutes into the match but couldn’t get a good touch on any of them.
The Railroaders only had a couple of solid shots in the first half and even fewer in the second half. Macy Newman had a shot off the post halfway through the first half. That was the best look until she found Gordon in the middle of the East Noble defense.
“We were real fortunate that we looked up and had one of our faster players in Lexi Gordon open, and Macy Newman saw that and was able to get it out in front without playing it too long on the turf and before it got to the goalkeeper,” Bob Newman said.
It was Gordon’s first goal since Garrett’s goal of the season, which came in the 11-0 win over Whitko.
“I had a feeling if we were going to win, it was going to have to be Lexi who was going to get some goals. She pulled through and got one,” Newman said.
Rexroad said in all of their losses this season, his team has given up at least one breakaway goal. In the case of Gordon’s goal, the Knights’ back line was a pressed up a little high.
“They played a great ball behind our defense. When you get a fast runner and they can outrun us, it’s going to happen. It’s one of those things we have to remedy,” Rexroad said. “That’s what we’re going to try to figure out in these next couple of practices.
