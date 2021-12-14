FORT WAYNE — DeKalb shook off a bad third quarter and had a chance to win it late at Bishop Dwenger Tuesday night.
It was the Saints who made the plays at the right time, however, to earn their first boys basketball victory of the season, 50-48.
C.J. Pieper hit the first of two free throws with 4.9 seconds to play, breaking the game’s ninth tie and putting the Saints up one. He missed the second, but guard Henry O’Keefe dashed in to snatch the rebound.
O’Keefe made a wild pass to Camren Quinlan, who was decked by Alex Leslie, stopping the clock with 2.4 seconds to play. Quinlan hit the second of two.
After a timeout by the Barons and then one by the Saints, Jackson Barth fired one off the backboard from near midcourt, and Dwenger had the win.
Pieper and Shively shared team honors with 11 each for the Saints (1-2). Connor Penrod had 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Leslie added 10 for the Barons (3-3), who had a three-game win streak snapped.
Dwenger tied at 48 on Shively’s third three of the night at the 1:20 mark. The Barons ran the clock inside 15 seconds before losing the ball on a deflection by 6-foot-8 Beau Jacquay, who had spent much of the night in foul trouble.
“We didn’t box out on a free throw twice. Not good,” DeKalb coach Marty Beasley said. “We have a plan for that. Guys need to take better ownership of boxing out.
“It’s unfortunate. We had put ourselves in position to win. We did a lot of good things throughout the game. We just had a couple of mental lapses that hurt us.”
He had hoped the Barons would call timeout at the end of the last possession, but the Saints took the ball away.
“We called a set that we did not run,” Beasley said. We got too deep in the lane and we turned it over. We should have called timeout right then. Not a very good last minute and a half. We took care of the ball up until the end.”
DeKalb led 26-24 at the half, but managed just seven points in the third quarter, when the Saints led by as many as six.
“Third quarter we did not have much energy. We were kind of flat,” Beasley said. First possession we get three fouls on them and don’t get any points at all. We were slow in our rotation on defense a couple of times.”
Just that quickly, DeKalb began the fourth quarter with a 9-0 burst. Donnie Wiley and Penrod both scored on offensive rebounds, with Penrod converting a three-point play. Leslie then pierced the middle of the Dwenger defense to score and put the Barons ahead 42-38 at the 5:12 mark.
The Saints tied before Penrod scored off a Barth assist for a 44-42 lead. Then came the first rebound slip-up, when Pieper made the first of two and Ross put back his miss to put the Saints in front.
Leslie converted a bonus and scored off a Wiley assist to put the Barons up three before Shively’s clutch shot.
In the junor varsity game, 6-foot-8 Caleb Lehrman scored on a lob play at the buzzer to give Dwenger 52-51 win and spoil and incredible DeKalb comeback. The Saints were up 42-22 entering the fourth quarter. A three by Blayde King had given the Barons a one-point lead with 5.2 seconds left.
Caiden Hinkle led DeKalb with 18 points, Parker Smith added 13 and Braiden Boyd scored 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.