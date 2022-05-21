ANGOLA — Lakeland’s big three played huge Saturday at Zollner Golf Course to lead the Lakers to a repeat of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championship.
Junior Tommy Curtis repeated at NECC individual champion with a 2-under par 69. Sophomore Nate Keil shot 73 to tie for third place with freshman standouts Carter Demske from Garrett and Brayden Miller from Fairfield. Junior Ben Keil rounded out the Lakeland big three with a 74 and placing sixth.
Tucker Klopfenstein rounded out the Laker scores that counted with a 106, and coach Jon Roush had to sweat it out as the scores were reported. That included those scored from balanced teams like Westview and regular season champion Fairfield.
Lakeland hung on to win, defeating the second-place Warriors by three shots. The Falcons had 326, which was a shot behind Westview.
“I’m super proud of our top three,” Roush said. “Tommy’s round was crazy. He had an eagle on seven to get back to even. He was steady.
“Nate finished bogey-bogey to get a 73. I’ve told people Nate is our wild card. If we’re going to be really, really good, he’s going to have to play well.
“Ben was in scramble mode. He was grinding from the front nine on.”
Ben Keil was frustrated after his double bogey on the 14th hole and a bogey on No. 15. However, he finished with pars on the 16th and 17th holes and birdied the par 5 18th.
Curtis focused hard in and around the green before his round started and did not go to the driving range. He only had one hole where he three-putted.
“I putted for an hour and chipped for a half-hour and was on point,” Curtis said. “I putted the ball real well.
“To be honest, I did not think about my round. I took it one hole at a time.”
The Warriors were up-and-down as a whole. But they had some solid rounds, led by freshman and conference runner-up Silas Haarer with a 71.
Along with Haarer, Wade Springer had a 77 out of the No. 3 spot and Carl Miller shot 86 out of the No. 5 spot. Springer was eighth and Miller was tied for 15th to get the final all-conference spot.
“Every 18-hole match we’ve just gotten better and better,” Westview coach Jeff Marchant said. “We did a great job.
“Silas is the most calm, coolest guy around. You don’t know if he’s playing good or bad when you look at him. He has a great mindset for the game.”
Fremont was fourth with 345, followed by the Railroaders (352), then sixth-place Angola with 359. West Noble played its best round of the season in placing seventh with 366. Charger Brayden Bohde was 10th with an 82.
Eagles coach Nick Herndon saw his team take a step in the right direction heading toward the sectional. He had three players in the 80s with Lukas Berlew in ninth with 80, Jake Allman in 13th with 84, and Luke Campbell in 19th with 89.
“I’m very excited,” Herndon said. “As a whole, we stayed together mentally. We did not get ahead of ourselves. Jake and Lukas worked (at Zollner) in the past. This gives us great momentum going into the sectional.
Alex Chilenski shot the round of his season with a 95. Lukas started off shaky. On the fourth hole, he was telling me ‘I don’t know.’ But he birdied on seven and never looked back.”
Prairie Heights was eighth with 369, followed by Eastside (398), Churubusco (428), Hamilton (487) and Central Noble (548).
Other area golfers placing in the top 15 to make the All-NECC team were Angola’s Mason Gruner and PH’s Brayden Levitz tying for 11th with 83 and Garrett’s Thomas Loeffler in 14th with an 85.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.