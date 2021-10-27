Thirteen players from East Noble and 11 from DeKalb received honors on the All-Northeast 8 Conference football team, chosen recently by conference coaches.
The Knights had six players voted to the first team, including senior Rowan Zolman, who was first-team as a wide receiver and a punter.
DeKalb had two first-team selections. Senior Nate Williams was named to the first team as a safety and received honorable mention as a special-teamer. Junior Donnie Wiley was a first-team choice at receiver.
East Noble’s other first-team choices included senior offensive tackle Chris Hood, senior defensive end Trace Holliday, senior defensive lineman Bryce Charles, senior outside linebacker Nolan Roades and senior cornerback Nick Munson.
On the second team for East Noble were senior running back Kainon Carrico, senior tight end Brett Christian, senior center Nathan Richards, junior kicker Nik Klein and senior special teams player Ethan Nickles. Sophomore tackle Zack Leighty and senior cornerback Dalton Stinson received honorable mention.
Junior receiver Logan Shultz-Montoya and freshman defensive end Nic Ley were named to the second team for DeKalb. Other Baron honorable mention selections included senior inside linebacker Landon Armstrong, senior outside linebacker Mitch Snyder, junior tight end Derek Overbay, junior quarterback Tegan Irk, junior defensive lineman Memo Camarena, sophomore kicker Dylan Wilson and senior punter Logan Wilson.
All-NE8 Football
OFFENSE
FIRST TEAM
Quarterback — Greg Bolt, Sr., Columbia City. Running back — Mason Sheron, Sr., Leo; Luke Graft, Jr., Norwell. Tight end — Rylan Crawford, Sr., Leo. Receiver — Rowan Zolman, Sr., East Noble; Mylan Graham, So., New Haven; Donnie Wiley, Jr., DeKalb. Center — Sam Htoo, Sr., Leo. Guard — Landen Livingston, Sr., Leo; Brody Bolyn, So., Norwell. Tackle — Chris Hood, Sr., East Noble; Kyle Zeddis, Jr., Norwell.
SECOND TEAM
Quarterback — Jakar Williams, Sr., New Haven. Running back — Kainon Carrico, Sr., East Noble; Ethan Sievers, Jr., Columbia City. Tight end — Brett Christian, Sr., East Noble; Trey Bodenheimer, So., Norwell. Receiver — Logan Shultz-Montoya, Jr., DeKalb; Dillon Trout, Sr., Huntington North. Center — Nathan Richards, Sr., East Noble. Guard — Ian Clifford, Sr., Columbia City; Truman Wirtz, Jr., Leo. Tackle — Collin Butler, Jr., Leo; Cole Mosier, Sr., Columbia City.
HONORABLE MENTION
Quarterback — Tegan Irk, Jr., DeKalb. Running back — Carson Hoeppner, Sr., Leo; Kaeden Miller, Sr., Leo. Tight end — Derek Overbay, Jr., DeKalb. Center — Ayden Billiard, So., Norwell. Guard — Avyonn Creech, Sr., New Haven; Cole Mendez, So., Bellmont. Tackle — Connor Cannon, Sr., New Haven; Zack Leighty, So., East Noble.
DEFENSE
FIRST TEAM
End — D.J. Allen, Sr., Leo; Trace Holliday, Sr., East Noble. Line — Bryce Charles, Sr., East Noble; Dylan Velez, So., Bellmont. Inside linebacker — Isaac Carswell, Sr., New Haven; Cam McCarver, Sr., Huntington North. Outside linebacker — Ethan Crawford, Jr., Leo; Nolan Roades, Sr., East Noble. Safety — Jon Colbert, Jr., Norwell; Nate Williams, Sr., DeKalb. Cornerback — Nick Munson, Sr., East Noble; Cade Shelton, So, Norwell.
SECOND TEAM
End — Easton Carnahan, Jr., Columbia City; Nic Ley, Fr., DeKalb. Line — Bailey Landrum, Sr., Huntington North; Riley Tucker, Jr., Columbia City. Inside linebacker — Drew Baker, Jr., Leo; Ryan Elsten, Sr., Columbia City. Outside linebacker — Josh Arntz, Jr., Columbia City; Blake Haiflich, Sr., Norwell. Safety — Quantri Sanders, Sr., New Haven. Keegan Landrum, Sr., Huntington North. Corner — Hunter Herron, Jr., Columbia City; Kamari Clopton, Sr., New Haven.
HONORABLE MENTION
Line — Memo Camarena, Jr., DeKalb; Bryce Roop, Jr., Bellmont. Inside linebacker — Landon Armstrong, Sr., DeKalb; Chris Stewart, So., New Haven. Outside linebacker — Jamison Rumple, Sr., Bellmont; Mitch Snyder, Sr., DeKalb. Cornerback — Dalton Stinson, Sr., East Noble; Trevor Walker, Sr., Bellmont.
SPECIAL TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
Kicker — Garrett Klefeker, Sr., Columbia City. Punter — Rowan Zolman, Sr., East Noble. Special teams player — Kaeden Miller, Sr., Leo.
SECOND TEAM
Kicker — Nik Klein, Jr., East Noble. Punter — Garrett Klefeker, Sr., Columbia City. Special teams player — Ethan Nickles, Sr., East Noble.
HONORABLE MENTION
Kicker — Dylan Wilson, So., DeKalb. Punter — Logan Wilson, Sr., DeKalb. Special teams player — Nate Williams, Sr., DeKalb.
