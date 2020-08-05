Golf
Garrett graduate Peters wins Fort Wayne City Championship Monday
FORT WAYNE — Garrett High School graduate Heath Peters won the men’s Fort Wayne City Championship, which took place Saturday through Monday at Coyote Creek Golf Club.
Peters shot 9-under par 207 and defeated Logan Ryan in a playoff to win the Fort Wayne title for the first time.
Peters trailed Ryan by a shot after two rounds. Peters shot a 32 on the front nine and led Ryan by three strokes with nine holes left in regulation.
Ryan rallied on the back nine to force a playoff. Peters birdied the first playoff hole while Ryan did not finish that hole. He hit his second shot out of bounds and his fourth shot in the water.
Peters had rounds of 69, 71 and 67 in his Fort Wayne City Championship debut. He led the tournament field in birdies with seven.
Churubusco plays in Homestead Invitational
FORT WAYNE — Three girls played for Churubusco Monday at Chestnut Hills in opening the season at the Homestead Invitational.
Molly Geiger led the Eagles with 95. Allie Knauer shot 118, and Zoie Tonkel had 137.
Angola competes in Penn Invitational
GRANGER — The Hornet girls competed for the second day in a row to start the 2020 season. On Tuesday, they played at Knollwood Country Club in the Penn Invitational.
Katie Smith led Angola with a 110, and Hannah Conley ended up shooting 126.
Lucy Smith scored a 129, and Sydney Warren carded a 141.
Lakers top West Noble
LAGRANGE — The Laker girls picked up their first dual victory with a 170-234 win over West Noble on Tuesday.
Madison Keil led Lakeland with a 35, followed by Bailey Hartsough’s 42 and a 46 from Sadie Edsall.
Kylie Watkins scored a 47, Tatum Retterbush hit a 54, Brooke Retterbush had a 56 and Amelia Trump shot 66.
Abi Hawn led the Chargers with 47, followed by Maddie Bottles with 54, Kacee Click with 58, Jordan Schlemmer with 65 and Tori Hamman with a 67.
Pro Football
Carswell dazzles in debut in Finland
HELSINKI, Finland — Trine University’s all-time leading rusher Lamar Carswell ran for 104 yards and scored four touchdowns in his first professional game Friday night to help the Kuopio Steelers to a 43-34 win over the defending Finnish champion Helsinki Roosters.
Carswell had three rushing touchdowns and scored on a 19-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Seth Peters. Carswell caught four passes for 30 yards.
