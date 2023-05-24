AUBURN — Lakewood Park kept chipping away at the deficit.
The Panthers didn't let Elkhart Christian Academy's six-run fourth inning get them down, and they battled back with two runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh.
They brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in Grace Merkel, who had hit the ball sharply all day. She did again, but this time it was a hard grounder to shortstop Brianna Ehninger, who atoned for her error on the previous batter's ground ball and made the play to seal an 8-6 victory for the Eagles.
Elkhart Christian advanced to Saturday's title game at 5 p.m. against the winner of today's clash between Fremont and Hamilton, which will start at 5:30 p.m.
Chloe Herbster pitched a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts for the Eagles, but showed signs of tiring in the late innings and had trouble with location.
Down 8-3 entering the seventh, Livia Lindblom reached on a dropped third strike. She came all the way around to score when the Eagles made an errant throw on Aubree Page's bunt single. Page stole third and scored on Isabella Shepherd's RBI grounder to make it 8-5.
Presleigh Burkhart drew a walk, and courtesy runner Gabriella Gravante moved up on a wild pitch and came home on the second error of the inning to make it 8-6 before Elkhart Christian hung on.
The Eagles got on the board first when leadoff hitter Mya Ott swatted a home run over the left-field fence in the third. She also had two doubles.
After Herbster held the Panthers hitless through 3 1/3 innings, Merkel slammed one off the base of the right-field fence for a double in the fourth. She scored on two wild pitches to tie the game.
ECA cut loose in the fifth, however, scoring six times on six hits against three different Lakewood Park pitchers. Ehninger delivered a two-run single and three other Eagles had RBIs in the inning.
Ehninger got her third RBI in the sixth with a groundout to score Ott with a run that proved to be big in the end.
Lakewood Park got a strong relief effort from Burkhart who worked 2 1/3 innings, allowing only one hit.
Page also had.a double, coming off the bench with two hits for the Panthers. Leadoff batter Ava West had the other Lakewood Park hit.
