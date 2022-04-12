FORT WAYNE — Trine University’s track and field teams combined to set three new school records at “The Monday Meet” hosted by Indiana Tech on Monday.
On the women’s side, sophomore Haley Livingston shattered her own record in the 100-meter hurdles at 14.95 seconds in a preliminary race. That was the first sub-15-second finish in the 100 hurdles in program history.
Senior Evie Miller set a new mark in the 3,000 steeplechase at 10 minutes, 23.93 seconds. That took more than 30 seconds off her previous best time.
One school record was set by the men from junior Jake Gladieux in the 110 hurdles in 14.26 seconds.
Gladieux won both hurdles races in the meet. He was first in the 400 hurdles in 52.52 seconds, which was close to another school record.
Livingston was sixth in the 100 hurdles final in 15.06 seconds. She was also seventh in the long jump at 17 feet, 11.5 inches.
Also for the Trine women, freshman Lydia Randolph was the top finisher for the Thunder in the 1,500 and the 5,000. She was third in the 5,000 in 18:27.59 and ran 12th in the 1,500 in 5:01.05.
Stephanie Hartpence was 16th in the javelin with a throw of 87 feet, and placed 20th in the 400 in 1:02.40.
Kennedi Sternberg was 22nd in the 200 at 26.78 seconds, and Amira Faulkner ran a 2:27.99 in the 800, placing 23rd.
Trine’s Valerie Obear was second in the hammer throw with a toss of 183-2. Freshman Chloe Bard was 15th in the discus at 111-5 and Kendallville’s Madelyn Summers led the Thunder in the shot put at 35-7.75.
In the men’s meet, East Noble graduate Noah Acker and Ben Williams led Trine in the running events. Acker was fifth in the 5,000 in 15:11.35 and seventh in the 1,500 in 4:02.73. Williams was 10th in the long jump at 21-4.25 and 14th in the 200 at 22.64 seconds.
Junior Aidan Lapp was fourth in the 3,000 steeplechase in 10:06.72.
Noah McClellan finished sixth in the javelin at 142-10 to have the top Thunder performance in the field events.
Greysen Spohn was eighth in the high jump at 6-3.5 and Ethan Spahr was 10th in the triple jump at 42-8.
Both Thunder teams will compete in the Indiana Division III Championships on Saturday at DePauw University in Greencastle.
