AUBURN — What will they do for an encore?
The DeKalb girls bowling team will have the answer Saturday as they return to the state tournament at Royal Pin Western in Indianapolis. The Barons are the defending state champions, and head to the big show after winning their first-ever semi-state title last week.
Two other local bowlers, DeKalb junior Josh Wirges and Garrett senior Kameron Ruiz, will compete in boys singles competition.
The Barons have thrived with a mix of returning bowlers from last year’s champs and freshmen who have stepped up.
“It’s a neat experience,” senior Juli Plummer said. “I don’t want to have it any other way, going as far as we possibly can and bowling as long as we can together.
“My freshman year we didn’t expect it all. Last year we didn’t expect it, and this year it’s like ‘We’ve got this, we know what we can do now.’ Not necessarily our skill, but our mindset has changed to where we can actually do it.”
Junior Harlee Toy added, “It’s hard to believe. It’s amazing we get to do it again.”
Coaches knew the potential of a return to state was there.
“I don’t know that we knew we’d be this good, but I knew we could get back to state,” coach Mike Plummer said. “We surprised a lot of people including ourselves last year. We’re surprising people again this year.
“We lost couple of good bowlers but we’re filling the spots we need to fill. The junior class is stepping up.”
Experience should be an advantage for the Barons.
“There’s not a situation they haven’t seen that hasn’t influenced them enough to where they can’t help the young ones,” coach Tim Klinker said. “It’s very calming when you have people that have been through it. To have that roll down to the younger players gives us a lot of confidence.
“That alone puts us ahead of a lot of the other schools out there.”
Junior Elizabeth Jones feels better going back for the second time.
“It’s helped with the nerves. I was nervous last year,” she said. “I had a stress ball, and it’s non-existent because I squeezed it so much. This year I’m calm and collected.
“I think we have a good chance as long as we stay out of our heads and just relax. We should be fine.”
Jones and Juli Plummer switch back and forth as the team’s anchor bowler depending on who is on that day.
For everyone, it’s making some mark in each frame that’s the key. If you don’t roll a strike, pick up the spare.
“We have to pick up our spares,” junior Kylye Snyder said. “That’s the big one. We have to have confidence in ourselves and don’t get down when you miss a spare.”
“We all get along well,” freshman Autumn Klinker added. “When someone isn’t doing well, we don’t get mad at them. We stick through it. If anyone is super-stressed, we give them a smile and a laugh.”
The other newcomer, Bridget Dunn, agrees. “We normally have one bad game and then we pick ourselves back up the next. That’s most important, to pick ourselves up,” she said.
Not dwelling on a bad shot, or leaving a frame open (with no strike or spare) is the key mentally.
“We’ve worked on that all season,” Coach Plummer said. “If somebody messes up, we forget it and worry about the next shot. We’ve always preached that once you let go of the ball, you can’t do anything about it. Don’t dwell on it.”
“One shot at a time. As long as you try your best we’re going to live with the results,” Coach Klinker added.
The team has the same overall view for the tournament. A repeat title would be spectacular, but it’s still not life and death.
“I don’t think the girls feel the pressure that we need to win,” Coach Plummer said. “I think they want to, but if they don’t I don’t think it’s going to be devastating to them.”
Boys ready for singles
Wirges will be at state for the third time. The Barons went as a team when he was a freshman and this is his second year making it to state in singles. He was seventh at semi-state.
He doesn’t believe that’s a huge advantage.
“I don’t think it helps at all, honestly,” he said. “If we were bowling on the same lanes it would help. It could be a new alley, a new shot. It’s a new experience.”
Staying even-keeled is his key to success.
“It’s all controlling stress,” Wirges said. “You can’t let other factors get to you. Execute.
“It’s just consistency and spares.”
Ruiz has elevated his game to state caliber through hard work in practice. He’s raised his average from 157 to 190 in the past year.
“Did I think it was a state jump? No, but look where it took me,” Ruiz said.
Ruiz said he hasn’t felt pressure in the tournament so far, even though he finished ninth by a single pin last week to qualify for state. He threw a strike on his last shot.
Like everyone else, it’s moving on if he makes a bad shot.
“My dad tells me that all the time, next frame mentality,” Ruiz said.
He’s also learned the importance of spares.
“My coach always says ‘Spares win championships.’ I only missed three spares at semi-state and it put me at 597 in ninth. It’s a game-changer,” he said.
“We are super proud of him and his ability to come through in clutch moments throughout the (tournament),” said Chad Griffith, who coaches the Garrett team along with Bre Dickson, Jeffrey Griffith and Andy Berning. “It’s been a pleasure working with him and watching him grow throughout his bowling journey.”
