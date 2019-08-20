EMMA — Another cross country season, another talented and deep Westview boys cross country team.
The Warriors will be once again be one of the top teams, not only in the Northeast Corner Conference and not only in northeast Indiana, but the entire state.
Along with Westview, there are plenty of other experienced runners who could represent the area at the IHSAA State Finals in Terre Haute on Nov. 2.
Here’s the outlook for the area teams in 2019.
Westview
The Warriors have been accustomed to making deep runs in the postseason year in and year out, and this year seems no different with what they return in talent and experience.
Junior Spencer Carpenter, KPC Media Group’s Boys Runner of the Year as a sophomore, leads this year’s team after winning a conference and sectional title last season. Also, fellow All-Area runners return in Anthony Schwartz and Remington Carpenter.
Westview also brings back five other letterwinners from a year ago. Dylan Nowicki, Darrion Thornburgh, Andrew Cupp, Dominic Hostetler, Isaac Niccum and Anthony Sanchez are expected to provide the depth this year, along with newcomers like freshmen Lyndon Miller, Kayden Wood, Chad Hershberger and Xander Wood.
The goal every year for Westview is to make the state finals. After placing 16th at last year’s race in Terre Haute, the goal remains the same. But a higher place might be within reach this year.
West Noble
Similar to the Warriors, the Chargers return a lot of top-level talent from last season. West Noble has four returners who finished in the top 12 at the NECC Meet and in the top 20 at the sectional.
The senior group of Colten Cripe, Abraham Longoria, Nathan Mast and Michael Weaver all had personal-best times under 17 minutes last year.
They will be joined by the newcomers of Grant Flora, Isaiah Lowe, Isaac Silva, Austin Cripe and Logan Schuller.
Last season, the Chargers made it to the state finals and finished in 20th place, four spots better than in 2017. Weaver, Mast and Longoria were on both teams that made the trip to state, and all three will try to lead their team back to Terre Haute.
Angola
The Hornets have a very young roster with one lone senior on it. Jon Ramirez will be joined by a group of freshmen and sophomores.
One of the best sophomores in the area, Izaiah Steury, is back after making it to the state finals in 2018. He was the best freshman on that day with a time of 16:32 and finished in 38th. He also finished in the top 15 at sectionals regional and semistate.
Behind Steury, Angola’s No. 2 runner could vary on any given day. Other sophomores Harrison Bruick, Alex Burney and Julen Garcia fill out the roster.
Coach Brad Peterson has high hopes for freshmen Vaughn Cooper and Landon Herbert.
East Noble
This Knights have a big roster of runners to choose from this season and have four of their top runners returning from last season.
Senior Austin Liepe and juniors Wesley Potts, Lucas Diehm and Ben Hand will be looked upon as the leaders. Liepe was a semistate qualifier last season after he finished just outside the top 10 at the West Noble Regional in 11th.
East Noble has five freshmen joining this year’s squad, and head coach Mark Liepe expects the development from the bottom half of his lineup to make the team more competitive than it was last year.
DeKalb
The Barons come into this season with a new head coach in Josh Maple.
Maple has one semistate qualifier returning this season. Senior Clayton Adams finished in the top 15 at the Northeast 8 Conference Meet, the sectional and the regional. He finished 29th at the New Haven Semistate.
DeKalb advanced to the West Noble Regional as a team. Sophomore Carter VanGessel and juniors Braeden McIntire and Matthias Rowe all contributed to that effort and are back this season.
Coach Maple expects freshmen Kennan and Clayton Brown to contribute right away.
Garrett
The Railroaders return a lot of experience from last year’s team. As a freshman last season, Tanner McMain was their best runner on a team and finished sixth at the NECC Meet.
Garrett also brings back Romano Ritenour, Jarrett Bailey and Seth Montoya, who were all contributors to the 2018 team.
Newcomers include Tyler Gater, Landon Davis and Andrew Molargik.
Fremont
Over half of the Eagles’ roster will be newcomers for the upcoming season.
Junior Armani Guzman, who did qualify for regional, and sophomore Carson McLatcher, who was on the outside looking in at sectional, both return.
Newcomers include junior Jackson Sharp and sophomores Aydan McEntarfer and Dayne Disher.
Eastside
This Blazer team will be all seniors and juniors for the 2019 season.
Senior Gezahagne Biddle was able to make it to semistate in 2018 after a 27th-place finish at the West Noble Regional. He was a KPC All-Area and All-NECC runner last season.
He’ll be joined by fellow seniors Jacob Geyer, Braden and Brock Vinson, and junior Konner Lower.
Prairie Heights
This year’s Panthers boys cross country team is a brand new one.
After the graduation of Allan Steele, four freshmen and one sophomore look to build for the future in Brushy Prairie.
The roster includes sophomore Nick Dyer and freshmen Holt Schrock, Max Cook, Kawliga Glaso and Brady Baas.
Lakeland
For the Lakers, Lucas Begly is the top returner after an impressive sophomore campaign. He was selected a KPC All-Area runner in 2018 after he finished eighth at both the NECC Meet and the West Noble Sectional. Begly finished in 21st at the regional to advance to semistate, where he finished in 52nd.
Begly will joined by fellow sophomore Terrance Blankenship and newcomers Zach Chambless, Konner Palmer, Hunter Thompson, Christian Troyer and Zeke Wachtman.
Central Noble
For the Cougars, four athletes make up the 2019 roster, led by senior Jakob Copas. He came in 45th at the sectional meet last season.
Sophomore Noah Shepherd returns after he finished 40th at the West Noble Sectional.
Freshmen Hunter Wait and Reagan Yoder join this year’s team.
Churubusco
Churubusco returns experience from its 2018 roster. Sam Keily, a regional qualifier last season, is once again the Eagles’ top runner.
Also returning are Shawn Prater, Levi Skinner and Eli Lantz. The Eagles finished seventh as a team at both the NECC Meet and West Noble Sectional.
Lakewood Park
Last season, the Panthers were unable to score as a team at the sectional because they only had four runners. This year, the roster has more runners and some talented runners. Junior Colton White and freshman Gabe Hallam are two talented runners Lakewood Park will lean on this year.
Returners are Dylan Rowlander, Cobin Moriarity and Christopher Shively. New to the roster are Jacob Hallam, Titus Shively and Braeson Kruse.
Hamilton
The Marines will be largely inexperienced again this season after their roster was made up of mostly freshmen and sophomores last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.