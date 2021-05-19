ANGOLA – Another Angola-DeKalb sectional final in girls tennis will commence today after they picked up 5-0 semifinals wins Wednesday at the Angola Sectional.
The Hornets improved to 12-1 on the season with their 5-0 victory over Fremont. The Barons downed Prairie Heights 5-0.
DeKalb (10-8) and Angola will square off in the final at Wright Courts beside Angola Middle School today at 5 p.m.
“We have to come out ready to go,” Barons coach Payton Rhodes Yarian said. “It will be super exciting with a lot of good tennis being played.”
Hornets coach Scott Hottell said, “Everybody’s peaking right now. I’m looking forward to it.”
The Steuben County matchup was full of straight-set wins in the Hornets’ favor. But the two doubles matches were stretched out with a lot of deuces.
“At one doubles, there was one game in the first set where there was 10 to 15 deuces,” Hottell said. “We eventually got it, and was able to break their momentum and rattle off a bunch of points.
“Two doubles had a good first set, then relaxed a bit. We need to keep moving our feet.”
The No. 2 Angola doubles team of Maren Fifer and McKenna Powers won 6-2, 6-4 over Brook Landis and Ayrianne Gaskill. The Hornets won at No. 1 doubles 6-2, 6-2 with Allison Christman and Kaitlyn Kauffman over Eagle seniors Sage Stroh and Emma Arnos.
Angola singles players Elina Locane, Ellie Aldred and Brea Harris were in total control in their victories.
The only match in question between DeKalb and Prairie Heights came at No. 2 singles. Panther junior Katie Eash took the first set from Alli Burton 6-2. But Burton won the final two sets 6-0, 6-2 to win the match.
“She’s got to keep the confidence up and don’t overthink things,” Rhodes Yarian said of Burton.
PH coach Eric Culler said, “They both competed very well. Katie made a few mistakes she doesn’t normally make.”
The Barons only lost three games in the other four matches. They had singles wins from Ella Cruz at No. 1 and Lauren Blythe at No. 3. Isabella Brunson and Maddie Hickman did not lose a game at No. 1 doubles, and Evie Pepple and Kenlee Dick prevailed at No. 2 doubles.
“I thought things went great,” Rhodes Yarian said. “We started off strong and did not play catchup.”
Culler thought his Panthers showed growth. They finished fifth in the Northeast Corner Conference.
“I was scared because we did not have athletes come out who I thought would. But this was one of the best Prairie Heights teams I’ve coached,” he said. “Mandy Armstrong was a first-year tennis senior and really helped and developed.
“Everyone showed fight tonight.”
Angola Sectional Semifinals
DeKalb 5, Prairie Heights 0
Singles: 1. Ella Cruz (D) def. Emma Leggett 6-1, 6-0. 2. Alli Burton (D) def. Katie Eash 2-6, 6-0, 6-2. 3. Lauren Blythe (D) def. Kylee Leland 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Isabella Brunson-Maddie Hickman (D) def. Samarah Orr-Macie Betcke 6-0, 6-0. 2. Evie Pepple-Kenlee Dick (D) def. Katie Rheinheimer-Mandy Armstrong 6-0, 6-1.
Angola 5, Fremont 0
Singles: 1. Elina Locane (A) def. Ashley Stroop 6-1, 6-2. 2. Ellie Aldred (A) def. Katey Arble 6-1, 6-1. 3. Brea Harris (A) def. Chloe Hilvers 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Allison Christman-Kaitlyn Kauffman (A) def. Sage Stroh-Emma Arnos 6-2, 6-2. 2. Maren Fifer-McKenna Powers (A) def. Brook Landis-Ayrianne Gaskill 6-2, 6-4.
