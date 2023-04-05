Prep Baseball Railroaders win at LPC
AUBURN — Garrett opened its season with a 6-0 victory over Lakewood Park on Tuesday.
Three Railroader pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout and combined to strike out 14 Panthers. Senior Luke Byers was credited with the win. He allowed one hit and one walk and struck out four in two innings of work.
Sophomore Grant Byers allowed two hits in three innings and struck out six for Garrett. Luke Holcomb allowed one hit in two innings and fanned four.
Luke Byers led the Railroaders offense by going 3-for-3 with a walk, two doubles, two runs scored and two runs batted in. Parker Skelly was 2-for-3 with a double, a sacrifice fly and three RBIs.
Wesley Harms had two hits for the Panthers. Kolton Kirtley was the starting and losing pitcher. He allowed four earned runs and five hits and struck out four in four-plus innings of work.
Heights wins 2023 opener
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights opened its 2023 season with a 9-7 victory over Edon (Ohio) Tuesday.
The Panthers scored all of their runs over the first five innings in Gene Smith’s varsity coaching debut, including four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Kamden Leedy was the starting and winning pitcher, and also had two hits and two runs batted in offensively for PH. He pitched four innings and threw eight first-pitch strikes to Bomber batters.
Freshman Elijah Zolman also had two hits and two RBIs for Heights. Hayden Culler also had two RBIs. Dylan Malone and Matt Roberts each drew two walks.
LPC wins over Marines
AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian started the season with a 17-3 win over Hamilton Tuesday. The Panthers scored all of their runs in the first two innings.
Prep Track & Field Angola teams defeat Barons
ANGOLA — Angola’s boys and girls teams defeated DeKalb in season-opening dual competition Tuesday.
The Hornet boys won 94-36 and the Angola girls prevailed 90-41.
Sam Yarnelle won the 800 and 1,600 for the Hornets and Jackson Smith won both hurdles events. Alex Meyer won the high jump and long jump, and Ryan Gebhart won the shot put and discus. Other Angola boys winners included Ethan Miller in 100, Cameron Steury in the 200 and Ollie Koch in the pole vault.
For DeKalb’s boys, Nate Fillenwarth won the 400 and Landon Knowles won the 3,200.
Angola won the 4x100 and 4x400, while DeKalb took the 4x800.
Gracie Pelliccia won the 100 and 200 for Angola’s girls. Karleigh Gillen took the 400, Jordan Davenport the 800, Ashley Villa Romero the 100 intermediate hurdles, Olivia Thomas the 300 low hurdles, Kameron Marple the pole vault and Tyrah Stillman the discus.
Lydia Bennett won the 1,600 and 3,200 to lead DeKalb. Scout Warner won the high jump, Jaylin Carroll the long jump and Breann Fordyce the shot put.
Angola boys 94, DeKalb 36
100 — 1. Miller (Ang) 11.59, Bell (DK) 11.7, 3. Ring (Ang) 11.85, 4. Gentis (DK) 11.88, Roberts (DK) 11.89, 7. Schmidt (DK) 12.01, 7. Dobson (DK) 12.09, 8. tie, Newcomer (Ang), King (Ang) 12.16, 10. Penrod (DK) 12.21, 11. Soulliere (Ang) 12.27, 12. Mahoney (DK) 12.32, 13. Morvilius (Ang) 12.4, 14. Hicks (Ang) 12.44, 15. Joachim (DK) 12.53, 16. Langschwager (DK) 12.64, 17. Rebola Iranzo (Ang) 12.7, 18. Bahia (DK) 12.79, 19. DeTray (DK) 13.08, 20. Griggs (DK) 13.13, 21. Galloway (DK) 13.2, 22. Christen (Ang) 13.25, 23. England (Ang) 13.42, 24. Smith (DK) 13.69, 25. Hulbert (Ang) 13.88, 26. Kuryvail-Mohr (Ang) 14.1, 27. Ramos (DK) 14.22, 28. Keesler (DK) 14.83.
200 — 1. Steury (Ang) 22.33, 2. Hasselman (Ang) 23.0, 3. Carminati (Ang) 23.38, 4. Roberts (DK) 23.42, 5. Blum (Ang) 23.61, 6. Dobson (DK) 23.95, 7. King (DK) 24.08, 8. Schmidt (DK) 24.28, 9. Mahoney (DK) 24.48, 10. Morvilius (Ang) 24.5, 11. Thomas 24.95, 12. Loy (Ang) 25.09, 13. Rebola Iranzo (Ang) 25.18, 14. Engelberth (DK) 25.19, 15. Joachim (DK) 25.38, 16. Bahia (DK) 25.59, 17. Langschwager (DK) 25.78, 18. Griggs (DK) 26.28, 19. DeTray (DK) 26.47, 20. Galloway (DK) 27.36, 21. England (DK) 27.48, 22. Koch (Ang) 27.78, 23. tie, Duncan (Ang), Smith (DK) 27.79, 25. Tynan (Ang) 27.8, 26. Hulbert (Ang) 29.47, 27. Ramos (DK) 30.18, 28. Keesler (DK) 30.72, 29. Penrod (DK) 31.75.
400 — 1. Fillenwarth (DK) 52.92, 2. Herbert (Ang) 53.4, 3. Michael (Ang) 55.08, 4. Hallam (DK) 55.42, 5. Barton (DK) 57.68, 6. Engelberth (DK) 59.91, 7. Merritt (DK) 1:00.86, 8. Haupert (DK) 1:04.54, 9. Taylor (Ang) 1:06.67.
800 — 1. Yarnelle (Ang) 2:07.1, 2. O’Keefe (DK) 2:08.8, 3. Klink (Ang) 2:10.5, 4. Hefty (DK) 2:14.5, 5. Hallam (DK) 2:15.57, 6. Knowles (DK) 2:20.7, 7. Barton (DK) 2:28.6, 8. Abernathy (DK) 2:29.8, 9. Caswell (Ang) 2:30.02, 10. Merritt (DK) 2:32, 11. Haupert (DK) 2:34.5, 12. Meyer (DK) 2:34.7, 13. Fillenwarth (DK) 2:35, 14. Stuckey (DK) 2:35.1, 15. Stockamp (Ang) 2:38.1, 16. Norrick (DK) 3:19.5.
1,600 — 1. Yarnelle (Ang) 4:53.12, 2. Hefty (DK) 5:09.83, 3. Haupert (DK) 5:15.89, 4. Hoover (Ang) 5:25.54, 5. Abernathy (DK) 5:40.21, 6. Leininger (Ang) 5:44.61, 7. Meyer (DK) 5:46.11, 8. Stuckey (DK) 6:00.43, 9. Elkins (DK) 6:10.31, 10. Norrick (DK) 7:03.32.
3,200 — 1. Knowles (DK) 10:54.71, 2. O’Keefe (DK) 11:02.8, 3. Enyeart (Ang) 11:06.5, 4. Hinkley (Ang) 11:18.9, 5. Elkins (DK) 14:38.
110 High Hurdles — 1. Smith (Ang) 18.03, 2. A. Thomas (Ang) 18.12, 3. B. Thomas (Ang) 19.84, 4. Evans (DK) 23.05. 300 Intermediate Hurdles — 1. Smith (Ang) 43.69, 2. Willis (Ang) 50.08, 3. B. Thomas (Ang) 52.07, 4. Evans (DK) 57.28.
4x100 — 1. Angola 45.15, 2. DeKalb 46.74.
4x400 — 1. Angola 3:44.05, 2. DeKalb 3:59.77.
4x800 — 1. DeKalb 8:55.57, 2. DeKalb 9:12.14, 3. Angola 9:31.62.
High Jump — 1. Meyer (Ang) 6-2, 2. Weiss (Ang) 6-0.
Pole Vault — 1. Koch (Ang) 10-6, 2. Heavin (Ang) 8-6.
Long Jump — 1. Meyer (Ang) 21- 1/2, 2. Herbert (Ang) 19- 1/2, 3. Roberts (DK) 18- 3/4.
Discus — 1. Gebhart (Ang) 137-1, 2. C. Brown (DK) 133-6, 3. T. Brown (DK) 132, 4. Dunn (DK) 110-4, 5. Birch (DK) 103-1, 6. Brisentine (Ang) 102-8, 7. Trick (Ang) 86-0, 8. Romero-Sevilla (Ang) 81-2.
Shot put — 1. Gebhart (Ang) 44-10, 2. Birch (DK) 43-7 1/2, 3. Henion (Ang) 39-4, 4. N. Brown (DK) 37-8, 5. Brisentine (Ang) 35-3, 6. Dunn (DK) 35- 1/2, 7. Brockhouse (DK) 33-5, 8. Romero-Sevilla (Ang) 32.5.
Angola girls 90, DeKalb 41
100 — 1. Pelliccia (Ang) 13.39, 2. McClure (Ang) 13.64, 3. Cox (DK) 14.19, 4. Abbott (DK) 14.2, 5. Schoenherr (DK) 14.21, 6. Sutton (Ang) 14.58, 7. Solis (Ang) 15.13, 8. Chaisson (Ang) 15.18, 9. LaRue (DK) 15.33, 10. Burk (Ang) 15.64, 11. Walker (Ang) 15.72, 12. Hill (DK) 15.82, 13. Denham (DK) 16.01, 14. Brandon (DK) 16.04, 15. Mosier (DK) 16.3, 16. Adame (DK) 16.42.
200 — 1. Pelliccia (Ang) 27.08, 2. DeTray (DK) 27.66, 3. McClure (Ang) 27.75, 4. Davenport (Ang) 27.93, 5. tie, Fordyce (DK), Carroll (DK) 28.67, 7. Cox (DK) 29.27, 8. Abbott (DK) 29.98, 9. Sutton (Ang) 30.24, 10. Fletcher (Ang) 30.89, 11. Gaerte (Ang) 30.98, 12. Solis (Ang) 31.24, 13. Marple (Ang) 32.54, 14. Hill (DK) 32.55, 15. O’Beirne (Ang) 33.36, 16. Walker (Ang) 33.38, 17. Denham (DK) 33.47, 18. Brandon (DK) 34.07, 19. Burk (Ang) 34.95, 20. Adame (DK) 35.86.
400 — 1. Gillen (Ang) 1:04.38, 2. DeTray (DK) 1:04.65, 3. Long (Ang) 1:13.68, 4. Slavin (DK) 1:16.06, 5. Chaisson (Ang) 1:17.23, 6. J. Jarrett (DK) 1:17.34, 7. Jackson (DK) 1:19.09, 8. Barkey (DK) 1:19.75, 9. C. Jarrett (DK) 1:21.99.
800 — 1. Davenport (Ang) 2:40, 2. Underwood-Sanders (Ang) 2:53, 3. Budak (Ang) 3:00, 4. Yoder (DK) 3:09, 5. Schneider (Ang) 3:13, 6. Barton (DK) 3:16, 7. Barkey (DK) 3:20, 8. Kazi (Ang) 3:33.
1,600 — 1. Bennett (DK) 5:43.44, 2. Jackson (Ang) 6:17.66, 3. Budak (Ang) 6:30.93, 4. Schneider (Ang) 6:43.1, 5. Barton (DK) 6:46.69, 6. Gentis (DK) 7:36.64.
3,200 — 1. Bennett (DK) 12:17, 2. Jackson (Ang) 13:51, 3. Schneider (Ang) 13:56.
100 Intermediate Hurdles — 1. Villa Romero (Ang) 16.76, 2. Miller (DK) 16.88, 3. Warner (DK) 17.7, 4. Delancey (Ang) 17.97, 5. Chalfant (DK) 19.07.
300 Low Hurdles — 1. Thomas (Ang) 53.47, 2. Delancey (Ang) 54.45, 3. Villa Romero (Ang) 56.66, 4. Chalfant (DK) 1:06.71.
4x100 — 1. Angola 53.63, 2. DeKalb 56.61.
4x400 — 1. Angola 4:30.48
4x800 — 1. Angola 10:53.88, 2. DeKalb 11:54.31.
High Jump — 1. Warner (DK) 5-2, 2. Gaerte (Ang) 4-10, 3. Schoenherr (DK) 4-8, 4. Fordyce (DK) 4-8, 5. Stillman (Ang) 4-6.
Long Jump — 1. Carroll (DK), 2. Thomas (Ang) 3. J. Jarrett (DK).
Pole Vault — 1. Marple (Ang) 7-6, 2. Caswell (Ang) 7-0.
Shot put — 1. Fordyce (DK) 31-3 1/2, 2. Stultz (Ang) 30-5, 3. Stillman (Ang) 27-11, 4. B. Fordyce (DK) 27-6 1/2, 5. Call (Ang) 27-4 1/2, 6. Long (DK) 26-1, 7. Young (Ang), 8. Doster (DK) 19-8 1/2.
Discus — 1. Stillman (Ang) 98-7, 2. B. Fordyce (DK) 95-0, 3. Stultz (Ang) 81-3, 4. Young (Ang) 77-1, 5. N. Fordyce (DK) 77-0, 6. Wombacher (Ang) 68-10, 7. Penzo (DK) 60-5, 8. Barkey (DK) 48-8.
LPC starts season in Ohio
EDON, Ohio — Lakewood Park’s teams started its track and field season on Tuesday with a meet with Edon and Fremont. The Panther boys tied for first, and LPC girls finished third.
In the boys’ meet, Lakewood Park’s Jackson VandeVelde was named the outstanding boys individual in the track events. He scored the most points in the meet amongst boys in the track events and won the 1,600-meter run.
Also winning events for the Panthers boys were Avery McFarlane in the 400, Anthony Mansojer in the 800, Titus Shively in the 100 hurdles and Logan Gingerich in the long jump.
First place finishers for the LPC girls were Tori Gloyd in the 800, Kayleigh Rowlader in the 110 hurdles and the Panthers 4-by-200 relay team.
No highlights were reported from Fremont.
College Golf Both Trine teams win Brit-Thunder Cup at Zollner Tuesday
ANGOLA — Both Trine University golf teams won the Brit-Thunder Cup over Albion Tuesday afternoon at the Thunder’s Zollner Golf Course, 48 holes won 26 holes won in the women’s match and 62-17 in the men’s match.
Trine won five of the six matches on the women’s side and all eight matches on the men’s side.
In the men’s match, East Noble High School graduate Ryan Gienger won his match for the Thunder, defeating Dom Orlando 7-4.
Brit-Thunder Cup
Trine women 48, Albion 26
Maire Sullivan (T) def. Emily Abramczyk 8 holes won to 7 holes won
Grace Dubec (T) def. Sabrina Fitzgerald 15-0
Reagan Guthrie (T) def. Kenzie Gillette 6-4
Bailey Bravata (T) def. Zoe Autore 8-5
Calley Ruff/Anabelle Burkholder (T) def. Miranda McKee 7-5
Helen Buk (Alb) def. Caroline Boyd 5-4
Trine men 62, Albion 17
Mark Civanich (T) def. Joey Maniaci 12-0
Mitch Lowney (T) def. Ryan Knitter 10-1
Carter Schnipke (T) def. Justin Cousins 7-2
Charlie Eriksen (T) def. Blake Wagner 4-3
Carter Rang (T) def. Brendan Iatrow 7-4
Ryan Gienger (T) def. Dom Orlando 7-4
Mitch Blank (T) def. Vaughn Rogers 8-1
Kyler Rod (T) def. Ryan Bougie 7-2.
Lakeland graduate Keil leads Beacons at Indiana State Invite
TERRE HAUTE — Valparaiso sophomore Madison Keil of LaGrange tied for eighth in the Indiana State Spring Invitational with a 36-hole score of 9-over par 153 (79-74) Sunday and Monday at the Country Club of Terre Haute.
The 153 and the 9-over par were both tied for 10th in the program record book for 36-hole tournaments. In relation to par, Keil had Valpo’s best 36-hole tournament since Angie Kim at the Braun Intercollegiate in October 2016.
Keil had four birdies in her third top-10 finish of the season. The 2021 Lakeland High School graduate had the second-best par 5 scoring average in the tournament 4.80. Monday’s 74 was a stroke away from her collegiate career best.
That tournament ended the regular season for the Beacons. The Missouri Valley Conference Tournament is April 16-18 at Annbriar Golf Course in Waterloo, Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.