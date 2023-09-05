NEW HAVEN — Everyone has bad days they have to set aside.
The DeKalb Barons had to do that after the first half of Friday’s football game at New Haven.
Down 35 at the break which put the mercy rule’s running clock into effect, the Barons fought back with three touchdowns and recovered two onside kicks before the Bulldogs finally finished off a 48-28 Northeast 8 Conference win.
“At halftime we didn’t really switch a whole lot of strategy,” DeKalb coach Seth Wilcox said. “I challenged them at halftime ‘What kind of men do you want to be?’ The first half is over. There are going to be a lot of bad days in their lives as they go. There’s nothing you can do about that bad day.
“There’s nothing we can do about that first half. We’ll learn on it from film. In the second half, we had to play Baron football, and that’s exactly what they did.”
New Haven scored on its last four possessions of the first half, including a 95-yard, 15-play scoring drive. Quarterback Donovan Williams finished 22-of-26 passing for 252 yards and five touchdowns. He completed 19 passes in a row at one stretch and also ran for 74 yards.
Ohio State recruit Mylan Graham caught nine passes for 131 yards.
New Haven ran 42 plays to 19 for the Barons in the first half and controlled the ball for more than 16 of the 24 minutes. The Bulldogs went to the dressing room with a 42-7 lead.
“That first half of football we came out soft,” Wilcox said. “We didn’t execute the game plan. It was a bad, bad first half.
“A lot of that’s on us as coaches. A lot of that is on me as a coach, not having them mentally prepared.”
The second half started much differently for DeKalb with Will Weber at quarterback. Aaden Lytle had come up limping in the first half after tackling 6-foot-3, 185-pound tight end James Hardy and did not re-enter the game.
The Barons drove 80 yards in 15 plays. Caiden Hinkle, who carried 21 times for 105 yards, ran the ball 10 times on the drive which was capped on a touchdown pass from Weber to Caden Pettis on fourth and goal from the 3.
Graham was looking to make a big play on the ensuing kickoff, but lost the ball and the Barons’ Bo Minehart recovered at the 8. Two runs by Hinkle gave DeKalb another score and cut the lead to 42-21.
Gabe Gillespie then recovered an onside kick, and the Barons took advantage with a 12-play drive to score on another short run by Hinkle.
With a New Haven player poised to field a big bounce on the next onside kick, AJ Ross came from nowhere to grab it, and the Barons had the ball again. The fun ended when the Bulldogs held on downs, however.
Running their first offensive play of the half more than midway through the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs put together a nine-play scoring drive, capped by Tre Bates’ second touchdown run of the night.
The Barons not only have to set the first half aside, they need to avoid a repeat.
“As a program that’s still trying to build and figure out how to become a winning program that can compete each and every week, we learned a lot of valuable lessons tonight about the mentality we take into a game,” Wilcox said.
