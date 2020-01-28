FREMONT – On a night when it honored its litany of veterans, the Fremont girls basketball team picked up their most impressive win of the season in Tuesday’s Northeast Corner Conference clash.
Seniors Macayla Guthrie and Madelyn Cress each scored 10 points, while sophomore Jada Rhonehouse netted nine as the Eagles held off Garrett, 35-30, in their regular season finale.
Cress scored the go-ahead point on a free throw with 45 seconds left, hitting on the back end of a double bonus, as the Eagles notched the final five points of the contest, all from the line.
Garrett’s last gasp came with 16 seconds left on the clock, trailing 33-30, when guard Natalie Armstrong drove into the paint and let go of an ill-advised, off balanced shot – expecting contact that never came – from just inside the 3-point arc.
If Fremont’s offense won them the game, it was the Eagles’ defense which afforded them the opportunity. Fremont had trailed by as many as nine points at the beginning of the second quarter, trailing 14-5 after the Railroaders dominated the first quarter on both ends of the floor.
The Eagles held Garrett to single-digit scoring in each of the final three quarters, though, and forced 13 of 15 total turnovers the rest of the way, including seven in the second quarter as the Eagles cut their deficit to five points at the break.
Garrett freshman Bailey Kelham’s 12 points led all scorers, but she was held to just three points after totaling nine in the first quarter. Kelham shot 50% overall, but was the exception on a team that, as a whole, was held to just a 30% clip from the field.
The victory cemented a winning record in an otherwise tumultuous, up-and-down year for Fremont (12-10, 5-5 NECC), while Garrett’s loss was the third such result in past four games for the Railroaders (14-7, 5-4).
Garrett will have one more chance to right the ship before postseason play begins when it hosts Lakeland on Saturday.
