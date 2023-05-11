ANGOLA — The Angola High School girls track and field team has the seeds of what could be a local dynasty taking root.
Wednesday night on their home track, the Hornets made it two straight NECC meet titles after blitzing through the 2023 East Division dual meet season unblemished as well.
Angola tallied 134.5 points to easily win the team title. West Noble was runner-up with 109.5, followed by Churubusco in third with 74 points, Central Noble fourth with 63, Westview fifth with 54, Eastside sixth with 52.5, Fairfield seventh with 47, Garrett eighth with 32, Prairie Heights ninth with 25, Fremont 10th with 22 and Lakeland 11th with 10.5.
The Hornets won just three of the 14 events but were able to pile up the points with second, third and fourth-place finishes.
Angola coach Troy Smith said it was the kind of night for his team that laid a strong foundation for next week’s sectional.
“We’re hoping to repeat as sectional champs,” Smith said.
With teams like West Noble and East Noble coming to Angola, that will be a challenge, Smith said. “We know we’re really going to have to be on our game,” he said
Sophomore Karleigh Gillen and junior Kylie Caswell had great days for the Hornets. Gillen ran a 2:32 leg of the 4x800-meter relay and was also a part of Angola’s runner-up 4x100 relay unit. Caswell won the conference title in the pole vault (9 feet) in her first season competing in the event. She also competed in the long jump (fifth, 15-5 3/4) and was part of the Hornets’ winning 4x400 relay team.
Gillen said one of the warmest nights of the spring made things challenging. “We just had to keep our minds on our team goals,” Gillen said.
Central Noble’s Ella Zolman won both the 100 (12.72) and the 200 (26.50).
Eastside’s Lilyan Kreischer won the 400-meter dash (59.15).
One of the best individual rivalries of the night came in the hurdle events. Angola’s Ashley Villa Romero edged West Noble’s Emily Mawhorter in the 100 (16.26-16.33), and Mawhorter took the 300 (48.30-49.45).
Angola’s Morgan Gaerte won the high jump (5-3).
West Noble’s Lanie Martin (2:23.12) edged Westview’s Adelyn Rainsberger (2:25.09) to win the 800. Martin also took the 1,600 (5:26.31).
Trinity Parson made it a Charger sweep in the 3,200 (12:16.30).
West Noble’s Kayle Jordan won the shot put (36-2) and Westview’s Lucy Rensberger took the discus event (121-9).
Central Noble won the 4x100-meter relay (4:10.88). Angola won the 4x400 and also won the 4x800 (10:15.09).
Churubusco coach Zach Dock said his team can be proud of having several All-NECC athletes, including Kena Hamman in the discus (second, 121-3) and Ella Boersema in the 400 (second, 59.84).
Boersema was pleased with her night. She didn’t run the 200, which helped her have a little more energy for her other events.
Freshman Nancy Bianski was second in the long jump (16-5.25) and also second to earn All-NECC honors in the 100 (12.87).
Bianski, meanwhile, despite being a freshman, has looked poised and confident all season long.
“Just being ready out there,” Bianski said.
Dock said Bianski spends a lot of time in the weight room, which has helped set the table for her early success.
Dock said his team looked good with the postseason on the horizon. “The kids ran really well out there tonight,” Dock said. “We had a bunch of PRs.”
The focus for area teams now shifts to the road to the state meet at Indiana University in Bloomington, which gets underway next week with sectional meets. Angola will host a sectional that will also include Central Noble, DeKalb, East Noble, Eastside, Fremont, Garrett, Hamilton, Lakeland, Prairie Heights, West Noble and Westview.
Churubusco will travel to Fort Wayne for the Northrop Sectional.
NECC Girls Track & Field
Championships
Team Scores
1. Angola 134.5, 2. West Noble 109.5, 3. Churubusco 74, 4. Central Noble 63, 5. Westview 54, 6. Eastside 52.5, 7. Fairfield 47, 8. Garrett 32, 9. Prairie Heights 25, 10. Fremont 22, 11. Lakeland 10.5.
Event Results
100: 1. Zolman (CN) 12.72, 2. Bianski (CH) 12.87, 3. Dominguez (WN) 12.93, 4. Dewald (FF) 13.38, 5. Pelliccia (ANG) 13.39, 6. Hosted (CH) 13.44, 7. Brown (LL) 13.46, 8. Joseph (GAR) 13.59.
200: 1. Zolman (CN) 26.50, 2. Kreischer (ES) 26.61, 3. Jacobs (GAR) 27.25, 4. Walllace (LL) 26.67, 5. Dewald (FF) 27.89, 6. Pelliccia (ANG) 27.91, 7. Dominguez (WN) 28.22, 8. Davenport (ANG) 28.30.
400: 1. Kreischer (ES) 59.15, 2. Ella Boersma (CH) 59.84, 3. Karleigh Gillen (ANG) 1:01.78, 4. Z. Miller (FF) 1:03.93, 5. K. Miller (WV) 1:04.45, 6. Underwood-Sanders (ANG) 1:04.99, 7. Haynes (GAR) 1:05.29, 8. Glasgo (PH) 1:06.02.
800: 1. La. Martin (WN) 2:25.07, 2. Rainsberger (WV) 2:25.09, 3. Hinkley (ANG) 2:30.71, 4. Davenport (ANG) 2:32.87, 5. Baker (FR) 2:33.48, 6. Davis (CH) 2:38.38, 7. Clark (WN) 2:35.51, 8. Fernandez (PH) 2:38.34.
1,600: 1. La. Martin (WN) 5:26.31, 2. Hinkley (ANG) 5:31.86, 3. Parson (WN) 5:34,84, 4. Kaufmann (ES) 5:50.33, 5. Fernandez (PH) 5:50.85, 6. Hopf (CN) 5:55.93, 7. Budak (ANG) 5:57.79, 8. Rinehold (CN) 6:02.62.
3,200: 1. Parson (WN) 12:16.30, 2. Myers (PH) 12:39.30, 3. Manns (WV) 12:48.70, 4. Christlieb (WN) 12:50.20, 5. Kuhn (FF) 12:52.00, 6. Jackson (ANG) 12:54.30, 7. Warrener (WV) 13:12.20, 8. Smith (ES) 13:12.50.
100 Hurdles: 1. Villa Romero (ANG) 16.26, 2. Mawhorter (WN) 16.33, 3. Culp (FF) 16.84, 4. Truelove (CN) 16.89, 5. Kessler (ES) 16.93, 6. Paris (CN) 16.95. 7. Smith (G) 17.16, 8. Delancey (A) 17.90.
300 Hurdles: 1. Mawhorter (WN) 48.30, 2. Villa Romero (ANG) 49.45, 3. Kessler (ES) 49.54, 4. Eby (CH) 50.09, 5. Parr (FRE) 50.17, 6. Stutzman (WV) 51.08, 7. Allshouse (PH) 51.72, 8. Moughler (ES) 52.49.
4x100 Relay: 1. Central Noble 50.11, 2. Angola 51.19, 3. Churubusco 51.11, 4. West Noble 52.65, 5. Garrett 53.04, 6. Lakeland 54.01, 7. Fairfield 56.32, , 8. Westview 56.49.
4x400 Relay: 1. Angola 4:10.88, 2. Churubusco 4:18.85, 3. Westview 4:18.30, 4. Eastside 4:23.99, 5. Garrett 4.29.60, 6. Fairfield 4:33.17, 7. Prairie Heights 4:34.11, 8. Central Noble 4:37.86.
4x800 Relay: 1. Angola 10:15.09, 2. West Noble 10:25.21, 3. Westview 10:28.93, 4. Churubusco 10:32.98, 5. Central Noble 10:42.79, 6. Eastside, 10:49.84, 7. Prairie Heights 11:11.75, 8. Fairfield 12:08.42.
Shot Put: 1. Jordan (WN) 36-2, 2. Rensberger (WV) 34-2, 3. Bremer (CN) 32-21/2, 4. Call (ANG) 32-1/2, 5. Hamman (CH) 31-101/2, 6. Replogle (CN) 31-41/2, 7. Stillman (ANG) 31-1/2, 8. Neumann (ES) 30-111/2.
Discus: 1. Rensberger (WV) 121-9, 2. Hamman (CH) 121-3, 3. Jordan (WN) 115-6, 4. Mack (ES) 106-2, 5. Lawson (CH) 96-10, 6. Terry (PH), 7. Stultz (ANG) 93-9, 8. Young (ANG) 90-8.
Long Jump: 1. Mawhorter (WN) 16-10 3/4, 2. Bianski (CH) 16-5 1/4, 3. Culp (FF) 16-1 3/4, 4. Stofleth (FF) 15-7 3/4, 5. Caswell (ANG) 15-5 3/4, 6. Jacobs (GAR) 15-1, 7. Thomas (ANG) 15-3/4, 8. Moughler (ES) 14-10 1/2.
High Jump: 1. Gaerte (ANG) 5-3, 2. Parr (FR) 5-2, 3. Foulk (FR) 5-0, 4. Gordon (GAR) 5-0, 5. Stillman (ANG) 4-10, 6. Martin (WN) 4-10, 7. Terry (PH) 4-8, 8. Culp (FF) 4-8.
Pole Vault: 1. Caswell (ANG) 9-0, 2. Stofleth (FF) 9-0, 3t. Venturi (WN) 8-6, Marple (ANG) 8-6. 5. Stephens (CH) 8-6, 6. Joseph (GAR) 7-6, 7. Spohr (CN) 7-6, 8. Baker (ES) 6-6.
