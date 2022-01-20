WATERLOO — DeKalb scored 101.375 and defeated Northrop with 97.025 in a dual gymnastics meet Wednesday at the Classic City Center.
Lauren Blythe of DeKalb scored 35.225 in the all-around for first place. Northrop’s Gianna Niederholtmeyer was second with 34.4 and Brielle Carter, competing as an individual for Eastside, was next at 34.3.
Blythe was first in the beam with a 9.150 and was the only gymnast to top nine in the meet.
Carter won the floor at 9.375 with Blythe second at 9.275. Carter also finished first in the bars at 8.35, with Paige Fillenwarth of DeKalb the runner-up at 8.05.
Fillenwarth also had third-place finishes in the beam (8.55) and the floor (8.85).
The vault was extremely close with the top six gymnasts separated by a tenth of a point.
Amanda Saylor of Northrop won with 9.150. Barons Myca Miller and Tyla DePriest tied for second at 9.1.
Blythe tied Northrop gymnasts Asharia Winston and Niederholtmeyer at 9.050 for third place.
DeKalb’s Autumn Nordman won the vault, beam and floor in junior varsity competition.
DeKalb 101.375, Northrop 97.025
All-Around: 1. Blythe (DK) 35.225, 2. Niederholtmeyer (Nrp) 34.4, 3. Carter (ES) 34.3.
Vault: 1. Taylor (Nrp) 9.15, 2. Tie, Miller (DK) and DePriest (DK) 9.1, 3. Tie, Blythe (DK), Winston (Nrp) and Niederholtmeyer (Nrp) 9.050, 4. Carter (ES) 8.9, 5. Tie, Fillenwarth (DK) and Johnson (Nrp) 8.4, 6. Armstrong (DK) 8.1. DeKalb JV — 1. Nordman 8.25.
Bars: 1. Carter (Eastside) 8.35, 2. Fillenwarth (DK) 8.05, 3. Winston (Nrp) 7.9, 4. Saylor (Nrp) 7.825, 5. Blythe (DK) 7.75, 6. Niederholtmeyer (Nrp) 7.675.
Beam: 1. Blythe (DK) 9.15, 2. Niederholtmeyer (Nrp) 8.9, 3. Fillenwarth (DK) 8.55, 4. Carter (ES) 7.675, 5. Armstrong (DK) 7.125, 6. DePriest (DK) 7.050.
Floor: 1. Carter (ES) 9.375, 2. Blythe (DK) 9.275, 3. Fillenwarth (DK) 8.85, 4. Niederholtmeyer (Nrp) 8.775, 5. DePriest (DK) 8.7, 6. Miller (DK) 8.35.
