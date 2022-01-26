This is where we separate the experts from the Joe Schmoes. Or in this case, the KPC Sports staff.
Brice Vance got super lucky by picking nine out of 10 games correctly last week. The lead he and Evan Weaver have is flimsy. They'll come back down to Earth as we come down the stretch.
From top to bottom, this is one of the tougher weeks to pick games because they should all be competitive and be decided in the final minutes.
Here's this week's picks:
1. Leo boys over East Noble
The Knights have been off for 18 days, and the Lions are not a team you want to play when you're a little rusty.
2. DeKalb girls over East Noble
In this rendition of the rivalry, give me the home team.
3. Garrett girls over Lakeland
The Railroaders size and length will be a problem for the Lakers.
4. Fairfield girls over West Noble
Both teams are down key players, but the Falcons have more depth.
5. Woodlan girls over Prairie Heights
The Warriors are very good, but the Panthers will keep it close.
6. Eastside boys over Westview
It's my limbo game of the week, but instead of how low can you go, it's how slow can you go? The pace will be very slow in this one.
7. Prairie Heights boys over Fremont
The Panthers are a scrappy bunch and will find away in the cage at Fremont.
8. West Noble boys over Fairfield
This one will come down to which team can execute in the final minutes.
9. Lakeland boys over Garrett
The Lakers get win No. 1 on the season.
10. Huntington North boys over DeKalb
The Vikings will spoil a special night in Waterloo.
Standings
Last week, overall
Evan Weaver 8-2, 35-14
Brice Vance 9-1, 35-14
Ken Fillmore 7-3, 34-15
Jeff Jones 7-3, 32-17
Hannah Holstein 5-5, 32-17
Mark Murdock 4-6, 29-20
Fillmore's Picks
1. Leo
2. DeKalb
3. Garrett
4. Fairfield
5. Woodlan
6. Eastside
7. Fremont
8. West Noble
9. Lakeland
10. Huntington North
Jones' Picks
1. Leo
2. DeKalb
3. Garrett
4. Fairfield
5. Woodlan
6. Eastside
7. Fremont
8. West Noble
9. Garrett
10. DeKalb
Vance's Picks
1. Leo
2. DeKalb
3. Garrett
4. Fairfield
5. Woodlan
6. Eastside
7. Fremont
8. West Noble
9. Lakeland
10. Huntington North
Weaver's Picks
1. Leo
2. DeKalb
3. Garrett
4. Fairfield
5. Woodlan
6. Eastside
7. Fremont
8. Fairfield
9. Lakeland
10. Huntington North
Murdock's Picks
1. Leo
2. DeKalb
3. Garrett
4. Fairfield
5. Woodlan
6. Eastside
7. Fremont
8. West Noble
9. Garrett
10. Huntington North
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.