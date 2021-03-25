Prep Softball
Chargers win lidlifter
GOSHEN — West Noble opened its season with an 11-8 win over Goshen Friday.
The Chargers scored eight runs in the second inning to take a 9-1 lead and held off a RedHawk rally to win.
Sophomore Hailey Moser had a three-run home run for West Noble in the big second inning. Senior Kacee Click was a starting and winning pitcher, throwing four-plus innings.
Prep Track
Westview boys open with dual win
SYRACUSE — The Westview boys opened their season with a 78-53 victory over Wawasee on Thursday. The Westview girls lost to Wawasee 88-42.
In the boys’ meet, Dominic Hostetler won both hurdles events for Westview, finished the 110-meter hurdles in 18.40 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 47.08 seconds.
Also winning individual events for Westview was Spencer Carpenter in the 800 in 2 minutes, 21 seconds; Andrew Cupp in the 1,600 in 4:50.95, Remington Carpenter in the 3,200 in 10:35.04, Lyndon Miller in the high jump by clearing the bar at 5 feet, 6 inches; Brady Lehman in the long jump at 17-11.75, and Braden Rogers in the pole vault at 11 feet.
Westview won the 4-by-400 relay in 3:45.96 with the team of Spencer and Remington Carpenter, Maleek Myers and Jacob Peruski. Westview also took first in the 4-by-800 relay with the foursome of Hostetler, Isaiah Hostetler, Anthony Sanchez and Kayden Moore.
In the girls’ meet, Deann Fry won three events to lead the visiting Warriors: the 800 in 2:58.79, the 1,600 in 6:09.40, and the 3,200 in 13:08.28.
Stacy Stutzman won the 300 hurdles for Westview in 54.50 seconds and was second in the long jump at 13-9.25. Lucy Rensberger was second in both throwing events, throwing the discus 88-4 and tossing the shot 28-9.
College Softball
Trine beats Hope
ANGOLA — Trine ended a nonconference three-way among Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rivals at SportONE/Parkview Softball Field Friday with an 8-5 win over Hope.
The Thunder lost to Adrian 14-2 in six innings to start the action, then the Bulldogs won 6-4 over Hope to give the Flying Dutch their first loss of the season.
In the final game of the day, Trine (8-4) scored four runs in the top of the first inning, then Hope (6-2) scored three runs in the third to tie it at 4. The Thunder broke the tie with three runs in the fifth. The big hit was a two-run triple by Ashley Swartout.
Swartout and Amanda Prather both went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three runs batted in for Trine. Prather hit a solo home run in the seventh inning.
Freshman Elizabeth Koch (1-0) was the winning pitcher in relief, allowing one earned run on four hits with no walks in three and one-third innings. Classmate Adrienne Rosey got the final two outs for her second save of the season.
In the first game, Adrian (8-4) ran away from Trine by putting up six runs in the fifth and five in the sixth against senior Hannah Kampmann in relief. Only five of those runs were earned. The Thunder had four errors and Kampmann walked three and hit a batter.
Rosey (2-1) started and took the loss, allowing three unearned runs and five hits in three and one-third innings with five strikeouts. Scarlett Elliott singled, doubled and drove in a run for Trine, Ellie Trine had two hits, was hit by a pitch, and scored a run.
Spring Sports
Eastside sets attendance policy
BUTLER — Eastside has set guidelines for COVID safety for fans attending spring sporting events.
Fans are expected to wear masks and socially distance. They should leave the facility as soon as possible after the competition ends. Anyone feeling ill or running a fever should stay away.
For baseball and softball, fans are encouraged to use portable chairs and socially distance. A limited number of bleacher seats will be available. Fans must stay off the field and out of dugout areas at all times.
For track and field, the football bleachers are available. Fans can also bring portable chairs.
For golf, fans are permitted on the course at the discretion of the host course. Fans should stay away from participants and away from scoring areas following matches. Fans must follow any other guidelines set forth by the home course.
Admission for baseball, softball and track will be $4. Admission for junior high events will be $3 for adults and $2 for students.
Student passes for the spring are available for $5 and can be purchased at the athletic office.
Golden Activity Passes, for fans age 65 and older living in the DeKalb Eastern district, will be good for admission to all Eastside regular-season home events excluding tournaments.
