Bowling
Auburn Bowl’s best listed
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top performances from the week of Oct. 7.
Papa Johns bowlers of the week were Kris Levy for men (136 pins over average), Amy Patrick for women (128 pins over average) and Ty Bell for youth (154 pins over average).
Top scores for the week included:
Men — Moose: Ryan Kaiser 278, 746 series, Jon Wallace 268, 707 series, Jason Morris 259, Emery Patrick 258, 718 series, Mike Hasselman 256, Mike Carper 254. Booster: Chris Desper 290, 736 series, Kris Levy 279, 769 series, Brian Mapes 267, Ken Henry 258, Matt Englehart 258, 708 series, Jason Flaugh 256, 711 series, Michael Green 253, Kent Likes 719 series. Bowler & Bowlerettes: Max McDonald 288.
Women — Moose: Amy Patrick 247, 644 series. Booster: Michaela David 264, 684 series, Dawn Simmons 224, 611 series.
Youth — Majors: Ty Bell 246, 634 series, Kyle Toyias 245, 655 series, Coby Wade 228.
Boys Tennis Mast, Davis named all-stars
The Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association selected seniors Joel Mast from West Noble and Kurtis Davis from Westview as Indiana Senior Boys Tennis All-Stars.
Nine-member teams from the Northwest, Northeast, Southwest, Southeast regions of the state will play in the ninth annual IHSTeCA Senior Boys All-Star Tennis Classic on Nov. 2 at 10:30 a.m. at DePauw University in Greencastle. Singles and doubles matches will take place.
Mast will play for the Northeast team. He is 24-0 so far this season heading into Saturday’s Portage Regional. He won the No. 1 singles championship in the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament and was the Concord Singles Sectional champion last week.
Davis will play for the Northwest team. He has only lost a couple of matches this season in leading the Warriors to a semi-state championship and a berth in the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals. Westview is 25-0 heading into its quarterfinal dual with No. 3 Columbus Grove Friday at Carmel High School.
Area honored for academics
Westview senior No. 1 singles player Kurtis Davis was recently named First Team Academic All-State by the Indiana High School Tennis Association.
The Warriors and Fremont were picked as All-State Academic Teams by the IHSTeCA.
Individuals honorably mentioned to the Academic All-State Team were Westview’s Justin Schwartz, West Noble’s Dillan Sumowski and DeKalb’s Gavin Swift.
