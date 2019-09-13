Football
Tailgate set before DeKalb-EN battle
WATERLOO — The DeKalb Football Boosters will hold a tailgate party prior to today’s game with East Noble.
All families are invited to the party, which will begin at 5 p.m. just inside the main gate and last until 15 minutes before kickoff. The game begins at 7.
Reggie Stafford and Albright’s Grocery will provide brats, sides and drinks.
Tailgate parties are held before all Baron home games.
Girls Golf Third-rated Spartans deal loss to Barons
AUBURN — No. 3 Homestead was a 149-192 winner over DeKalb at Bridgewater Tuesday.
Ally Stuckey led the Barons with a 40. Lillie Cone shot a 44 and Kayla Fleming had a 45.
Cross Country
DeKalb teams finish fifth at invitational
MARION — Both DeKalb’s boys and girls teams were fifth in the Marion Invitational Saturday. The Baron runners competed in the Purple Division.
Freshman Lydia Bennett led the DeKalb girls in second place in 19:31, behind only Ellie Cates of Concordia. Baron Riley Winebrenner was sixth in 20:06 and teammate Abby DeTray placed 10th in 20:17.
Other DeKalb finishers were Autumn Runge (79th, 26:10), Ally Hammer (83rd, 26:31), Mia Armey (88th, 28:12) and Caleigh Yarian (92nd, 28:50).
Clayton Adams led the DeKalb boys with a ninth-place finish in 16:55. Braeden McIntire was 26th in 17:51.
Other Baron finishers included Keenan Brown (41st, 18:45), Gabe Tobierre (49th, 19:05), Preston Allen (56th, 19:22), Elijah Knepper (57th, 19:27) and Jackson Smith (61st, 19:52).
