College Hockey Wilson’s hat trick leads Trine
ANGOLA — Senior Brandi Wilson had three goals to lead Trine University’s women’s hockey team to a 7-2 victory over Finlandia in a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association game Monday night at Thunder Ice Arena.
Emily Moore, Makena Thompson, Payton Hans and Michelle Byker each had a goal and an assist for the Thunder, who ended a losing streak at four games.
Ryleigh Furlong only had to make six saves in goal for Trine (6-15-1, 3-9-1 NCHA). The Lions are 3-16-1, 3-10.
College Volleyball Trine men win 2 at Fontbonne
ST. LOUIS — Trine University’s men’s volleyball team defeated Loras, Iowa, and Concordia-Chicago on Sunday at the Fontbonne Invitational. The Thunder have won five straight matches after losing their first seven matches of the season.
Trine gave Loras its first loss of the season, 20-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-22, 15-12. Ted Hofmeister had 16 kills, 12 digs and a block assist for the Thunder. Ethan Howard had 42 assists, 12 digs, two block assists and two kills. Hunter Haas had 23 digs and six assists, and Matt Stillman added nine kills and two solo blocks.
Then Trine swept Concordia 25-17, 25-22, 25-20. Kevin Boncaro and Carter Steffgen each had seven kills for the Thunder. Boncaro also had three block assists while Steffgen had two aces. Howard had 33 assists, five digs and three kills; Haas had 11 digs, and Nick Woolley chipped in 10 digs and two aces.
Prep Boys Basketball Chargers top Westview
EMMA — West Noble defeated Westview 55-41 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Monday night.
Austin Cripe had 16 points and Bradyn Barth scored 14 to lead the Chargers (10-8, 4-4 NECC). Nevin Phares added eight points.
Mason Yoder had 18 points for the Warriors (7-11, 4-6). Brady Yoder had 11 points and Braden Eash scored nine.
Churubusco loses to Starfires
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco lost to South Adams 55-53 on Saturday night.
Trey Schoch led the Starfires with 27 points, six assists and five rebounds.
Drew Pliett had 17 points for the Eagles (2-15). Gavin Huelsenbeck had 14 points.
Eastside-AC game canceled
BUTLER — Eastside’s home games with Adams Central that were postponed on Saturday because of the Blazer girls basketball team playing in the Class 2A Winamac Regional ended up being canceled and will not be made up.
Starting tonight, both the Blazers and the Flying Jets will be playing five games in the final 11 days of the regular season. So they both have no room to play each other.
Bowling Auburn Bowl reports best scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top scores for the week of Feb. 7.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week honors went to Dave Davidson (201 pins over average) for men, Ashley Eddingfield (127) for women, and Logan Sliger (75) for youth.
MEN: Moose — Yap Eddingfield 268, Mike Carper 266. Booster — Jeffrey Griffith 300, 702 series, Dave Davidson 298 (768 series), Matt Haiflich 279, Sam Anglin 279, 761 series, Mike Casselman 276, 709 series, Zach Dohner 268, Kris Purdy 265, Chad Griffith 258, Dave Thies 257, 704 series, Bryce Mapes 256, 759 series, Rocky Sattison 256, 724 series. Friday Morning Trio — Hayden Cowan 260, Adam Dibble 726 series. Masters & Slaves — Billy Zink 289.
WOMEN: Moose — Ashley Eddingfield 246, 589 series, Rachael Gardner 224, 560 series, Jennifer Moring 204, 521 series, Amy Patrick 568 series. Coffee — Carol Ziegler 518 series. Booster — Heather Newman 268, 675 series, Brianna Dickson 257, 623 series, Nycole Adcox 251, 588 series, Dawn Simmons 214, 591 series. K. Jones 211, 513 series, Jamie Crosby 203, 519 series. Friday Morning Trio — Jackie Barrand 236, 654 series. Masters & Slaves — Dawn Simmons 223, 619 series, Nycole Adcox 212, 601 series. Adult-Youth — Darcie Kapp 200, 517 series.
YOUTH: Majors — Eddie Gowgiel 245, Reese Toy 235, Hope Moring 216, 612 series, EmmaRose Gowgiel 213.
Correction Player’s point total incorrect
DECATUR — Makenna Malcolm scored eight points in the regional championship game for Garrett in its win over Benton Central at Bellmont Saturday.
Her point total was incorrect in a report in Sunday’s edition.
The Railroaders are 27-1 with a 25-game win streak headed into Saturday’s semi-state game against South Bend Washington at LaPorte.
