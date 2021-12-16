Christmas Hannah Holstein

Christmas Hannah Holstein

Standings

Last week, total

Brice Vance 6-4, 14-6

Hannah Holstein 6-4, 13-7

Ken Fillmore 5-5, 12-8

Jeff Jones 5-5, 12-8

Evan Weaver 4-6, 12-8

Mark Murdock 5-5, 11-9

Murdock's picks

1. Garrett girls

2. Fremont girls

3. Central Noble girls

4. Central Noble boys

5. DeKalb boys 

6. Westview boys

7. Columbia City boys

8. Eastside girls

9. Central Noble boys

10. Angola boys

Hannah Holstein is KPC Media Group's sports prognosticating cow. She can be reached at hannahholstein@kpcmedia.com or on Twitter at WondercowKPC.

