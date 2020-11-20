ANGOLA — Angola’s leading players got going while its defense continued its strong start in beating Eastside 40-17 in the Hornets’ home opener Friday night at Central Gym.
Senior guard Hanna Knoll had 20 points, four rebounds and two steals to lead Angola in its Northeast Corner Conference opener. Junior Lauren Leach added 13 points. They both made half their shots from the field, Knoll was 7-of-14 and Leach was 5-of-10.
The Blazers (3-2, 1-1 NECC) fought off a tough start and Angola’s pressure to stay with the Hornets midway through the second quarter. But Eastside could not keep up with the Hornets (2-0, 1-0).
The Blazers shot 15.6% from the field (5-32) and turned the ball over 18 times. Leading guard Sullivan Kessler was held to three points on 1-of-17 shooting from the field.
“They played very good defense,” Eastside coach Mike Lortie said. “And it wasn’t just the full-court chaos that they usually do. They were good in the half-court.”
Eastside only scored a point in the first quarter until Kessler made a layup as she was fouled with four seconds left in the stanza to narrow the Angola lead to 5-3.
The Hornets were up 12-10 in the middle of the second quarter. Leach and Knoll each hit three-pointers late in the quarter to give Angola separation. The Hornets led 20-11 at the half.
Angola outscored Eastside 15-6 in the third quarter and shut out the Blazers in the final stanza.
“Coach Lortie has a good basketball team. I have tons of respect for them,” Hornets coach Nick Burlingame said. “We wanted to bring it on the defensive end and more intent offensively. We were more under control and hit some shots. It was a good team win.”
Angola made eight three-pointers. Senior Megan Nisun added six rebounds and four assists.
The Hornets won the junior varsity game 32-18. Grace Steury had 10 points and Leah Snyder scored nine for AHS. Brittney Geiger had eight points for Eastside.
Blackhawk Christian 56,
Prairie Heights 29
In Fort Wayne, the Braves jumped out to a 16-4 lead after one quarter and never looked back.
Hailee Kline had 22 points and Aubree Vander Dussen scored 13 for Blackhawk (5-1). The Panthers are 0-2.
