Prep Wrestling Barons third after first day of Tri-State Border War Invite
DEFIANCE, Ohio — DeKalb is third out of 45 teams after the first day of action in the Defiance Tri-State Border War Invitational Tuesday.
The Barons have 77 points and are 1.5 points ahead of fourth-place Findlay (Ohio). Wauseon (Ohio) lead with 149 points, and Granville (Ohio) is second with 83.5.
Columbia City was 12th with 61.5 points, Eastside was 31st with 21 and Leo was 33rd with 18 points.
Two Blazers will be wrestling on the second day today in Lane Snyder at 106 pounds and Tanner Wicker at 138. Wicker won three straight consolation match after a first-round loss to stay in the tournament.
Wrestling today for the DeKalb will be Braylon Meyer (106), Carson Hicks (126), Braxton Miller (144), Gaven Hopkins (150), Elijah Knepper (157), Dominic Dunn (165), Mitch Snyder (175) and Nic Ley (215). Miller won all three of his matches on Tuesday to improve to 15-0 and will wrestle in a semifinal match this morning.
Fremont starts 4-1 at Eastern
GREENTOWN — Fremont went 4-1 on the first day of the two-day Greentown Eastern Super Duals Tuesday.
The Eagles defeated Tipton (48-10), Northwestern (60-18), Sheridan (42-33) and Alexandria (45-33). Fremont lost to the host team 42-41.
Eagles who went undefeated on Tuesday were Jacob Behm, Wyatt Claxton, Aidan Hawkins, Corbin McCullough and Zandier Rowe.
Prep Basketball Schedule changes announced
Prairie Heights’ home girls basketball games with Whitko scheduled for Tuesday were postponed due to the snow that hit the area Tuesday afternoon. The games will be made up on Thursday, starting with the junior varsity contest at 5:30 p.m.
Fremont’s home boys basketball games with Hamilton were moved again, this time to January 18 with a 6 p.m. JV start. There was a scheduling conflict at Fremont on Feb. 19. Fremont Middle School will have a musical that evening, and the basketball games were moved away from that date.
A few area cagers nominated for IBCA weekly awards
Five area basketball players were named top nominees in District 1 for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Player of the Week awards as a result of last week’s efforts.
Area girls named top nominees were Garrett junior guard Bailey Kelham and Prairie Heights senior forward Kennedy Kugler. Local boys nominated were Panther junior forward Isaiah Malone, East Noble senior center Chris Hood and Lakeland junior guard Ben Keil.
Marine girls play in tournament
WINONA LAKE — Hamilton’s girls basketball team played in the Lakeland Christian Academy Cougar Classic Tuesday. The Marines lost to Granger Christian 45-15 in the morning, then were defeated by DeMotte Covenant Christian 49-8 in the afternoon.
Hamilton will play in the fifth-place game today at 11:30 a.m. at Grace College.
Blazers girls fall at Bellmont
DECATUR — The Eastside Blazers lost to the Squaws Tuesday night 50-35. Bellmont is 10-4.
Eastside (10-5) was led in scoring by Skyelar Kessler with eight points and Grace Kreischer with six.
Bellmont’s leading scorer was Sydney Keane with 20 points.
Fremont boys defeat host at North Central, Ohio, tourney
PIONEER, Ohio — The Fremont boys basketball team defeated host North Central (Ohio) 73-30 in a semifinal game of NC’s JJ Winns Holiday Tournament Tuesday night.
Gabel Pentecost led all scorers with 19 points. Brody Foulk added 16, while Ethan Bock finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Eagles play Onsted (Mich.) in the championship today at 7:30 p.m.
Onsted defeated Parkway (Ohio) 61-41 in the other semifinal Tuesday.
Fremont’s junior varsity squad will also be playing for a tournament championship today against Parkway at 4 p.m. The Eagles defeated North Central 45-39 in a semifinal game Tuesday.
