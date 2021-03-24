Prep Boys Basketball
Trio receive IBCA All-State honors
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association released its All-State boys basketball teams on Wednesday.
Churubusco seniors Jackson Paul and Landen Jordan both were named to the 2021 IBCA/Franciscan Health Senior All-State Small School team.
Central Noble junior Connor Essegian was named to the 2021 IBCA/Franciscan Health Underclass All-State Supreme 15 team. The “Supreme 15” is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size.
The Eagles’ Luke McClure and Lakeland’s Brayden Bontrager were listed as a senior all-state honorable mentions. West Noble’s Austin Cripe, DeKalb’s Connor Penrod and Eastside’s Gabe Trevino were named underclass all-state honorable mentions.
Prep Track
Knights win opener over Wawasee
KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble track teams defeated Wawasee in their season opener on Tuesday.
The Knight girls defeated the Warriors won 105-27 and the boys were victorious 87-36.
Emma Forker won the 100- and 200-meter dash. She finished with a time of 13.37 seconds in the 100 and 27.65 in the 200. Forker also won the long jump with a distance of 15 feet, 10 inches. Her teammate Hope Fleck came in second in both of the running events.
East Noble’s Erin Weng took first in the 800 run with a time of 2:41.59, Dakota Rogers ran the 1,600 in 6:06.42 for first place and Rachel Becker finished in the top spot in the 3,200 at 12:59.43.
Mariah Maley placed first in both of the hurdle events. She finished in a time of 18.26 in the 100 hurdles and 51.68 in the 300 hurdles.
Morgan Walz won the high jump at 4-10, and Kylie Garton took the top spot in the pole vault at 10 feet.
The East Noble girls won all three relays.
On the boys side, Rowan Zolman took the top spot Knights in the 100 and 200 with times of 11.66 and 23.53, respectively. Wesley Potts also won two running events on Tuesday. He finished first in the 800 (2:07.09) and 1,600 (4:48.85). Lucas Diehm won the 400 at 53.32.
East Noble’s Nick Munson won both the hurdle events, including a time of 18.87 in the 110 hurdles and at 45.48 in the 300 hurdles. He also won long jump at 19-0.5.
Nolan Rhodes took first in the high jump at 6-2, and Chris Hood placed first in the shot put a 40-5.
The Knight boys won all three relay races.
Golf
3 area courses profiled in booklet
WELLINGTON, Fla. — Three area golf courses were profiled in the recently completed booklet, Hoosier State’s Top Golf Destinations: 30 of Indiana’s Finest Public-Access Golf Courses by golf writer Mike May.
Kendallville courses Noble Hawk Golf Links and Cobblestone Golf Course and Angola’s Zollner Golf Course on the Trine University campus were among the 30 public-access layouts described by May in the booklet. Each editorial vignette contains the website, physical address and telephone numbers for each golf course on the top 30 list.
This is May’s seventh golf guide/publication. He played fact-finding editorial rounds at all 30 Indiana public-access courses described in his latest booklet. He is a correspondent for Golf Central Magazine, Ohio Golf Journal, GoGolfandTravel.com, Midwest Golfing Magazine, GolfTrips.com, GolfDaily.com, Golf Oklahoma and Tri-State Golfer Magazine.
Hoosier State’s Top Golf Destinations: 30 of Indiana’s Finest Public-Access Golf Courses is posted on IndianaGolf.com and GoGolfandTravel.com.
May’s website is mikemaymarketing.com. He can be found on Twitter @MikeMay_Golf.
College Lacrosse
Thunder men win at Alma in opener
ALMA, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s lacrosse team opened Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association play with 6-4 victory over Alma Tuesday night.
Tyler Corless and Matt Zanichelli each had two goals for the Thunder (2-1, 1-0 MIAA). Corless also had two assists. Andrew Douglas and Collin Custer also scored for Trine.
Anthony Marasco made 15 saves in goal for the Thunder, and also fielded five ground balls. Senior Dave Keptner also had five ground balls and a game-high four caused turnovers. The Scots are 1-7, 0-1.
