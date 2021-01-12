GARRETT — Zak Klopfenstein couldn’t put a finger on when he began playing soccer.
“I don’t even remember when I started. It’s been a long time,” he said.
The Garrett senior isn’t stopping anytime soon, after signing a commitment to play at Defiance College.
Klopfenstein will play for second-year coach Cory Bucur. The Yellow Jackets compete in NCAA Division III and the Heartland Conference.
Klopfenstein said he plans to study exercise science.
“It feels good. There’s a lot less stress now,” Klopfenstein said. “I’m ready to get going. It’s always been a dream of mine.
“It’s a really nice campus. The coaches were great.”
Klopfenstein played for his father, coach Doug Klopfenstein, at Garrett. He had five goals and 25 assists as the Railroaders went 8-7-2 last season. He scored 10 times and had six assists the year before as a junior, when the team was 6-10-2.
He was an All-Northeast Corner Conference first-teamer both years.
“Our team is very blue-collar and very tough. That is going to help me a lot in college,” Klopfenstein said. He said he hopes to be an offensive contributor at Defiance as well.
“I can work on my shooting a little more and being a little more physical, just getting ready to play at the college level,” he said.
Klopfenstein did double duty at Garrett the past three years. He was a football place kicker for the JV as a sophomore and for the varsity the past two seasons. He made 15 extra points and one field goal for the Big Train last fall.
He earned All-Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division first-team recognition in football the last two years.
“I went to a couple football camps,” Klopfenstein said. “That was mostly because of coach (Chris) DePew. He made my dad take me. I got to do both in high school, so that was nice.”
