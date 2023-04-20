WATERLOO — DeKalb was hoping to have fun playing tennis this week, and winning always helps.
The Barons pulled off their second win of the week Thursday, dispatching Lakeland 5-0.
DeKalb (2-3) won all of its matches in straight sets and dropped just six games combined in the five matches.
“We’ve got some of the jitters out from last week,” DeKalb coach Payton Rhodes Yarian said. “The biggest talk we had is to relax and have fun.”
Sophie Pfister, Lainy Newbauer and Sydney Shambaugh swept the three singles matches for DeKalb.
The Barons also won the two doubles matches with the teams of Maddie Hickman and Kennlee Dick and Katelynne Hartsough and Evie Pepple.
“They played with confidence, they put the ball where they wanted to and they had fun out there doing it,” Rhodes Yarian said. “Hopefully we’ll just keep it moving forward.
“We play four matches next week and then an invitational. A lot of tennis next week and a lot of tennis left in the season.”
DeKalb 5, Lakeland 0
Singles: 1. Sophie Pfister (DK) def. Amelia Trump 6-0, 6-1. 2. Lainy Newbauer (DK) def. Cary Rarbaugh 6-0, 6-1. 3. Sydney Shambaugh (DK) def. Raegan Johnson 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Kennlee Dick-Maddie Hickman (DK) def. Sarah Smart-Karis Ramer 6-2, 6-0. 2. Katelynne Hartsough-Evie Pepple (DK) def. Brianna Poe-Gracelyn Weimer 6-1, 6-0.
